Diesel export restrictions under consideration, 'difficult period': Why is Russia facing fuel crisis amid Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday acknowledged that Russia is facing fuel shortages amid its war with Ukraine and said a task force was working to ensure adequate fuel supplies across the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country's oil refineries are operating at maximum capacity. (AP)

Addressing a meeting of senior officials on fuel supply and distribution, Putin said Russia needed to minimise the impact of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil facilities, which have contributed to the shortages, Reuters reported.

Russia considering full ban on diesel exports He said the fuel shortage continues to affect motorists and businesses, with long queues reported at petrol stations.

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"You know very well that problems for motorists and businesses persist. Unfortunately, there are also queues at gas stations," Putin said at the meeting, adding, "The right grade of gasoline isn’t always available right now."

"We have to reduce to a minimum the impact of terrorist attacks on our civilian targets and infrastructure."

The Russian president confirmed that a full ban on diesel exports is being discussed and warned against taking steps that could create new problems for oil producers, such as diesel overstocking.

"We have gathered here to prevent any steps that may be unnecessary. We should not create additional issues for ourselves," he said, Bloomberg reported.

Citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Russia's Energy Ministry advised against banning diesel exports for now following a meeting between oil producers and government officials on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing TASS. Novak had earlier said there was no need for Russia to ban diesel exports, Reuters reported, citing the Interfax news agency.

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'Task force working', says Putin Putin said a task force was working around the clock to address the fuel shortage, stressing that the situation called for "systemic measures that match the scale of current challenges" to boost supplies and keep fuel prices at a reasonable level.

He said ensuring adequate fuel supplies for the agricultural sector was a priority, noting that the harvest depended on uninterrupted deliveries.

"We need to make every effort to ensure that all seasonal fuel supply schedules are maintained for agro-industrial enterprises, because the harvest depends on it," Putin said, according to Reuters.

Putin said Russia's gasoline reserves remain close to last year's levels despite stockpiles being used to stabilise domestic supplies. He said gasoline inventories stood at 1.7 million tonnes, about 4% lower than a year ago, adding that fuel production is expected to surpass June levels as early as July, according to Bloomberg.

He also said the country's oil refineries are operating at maximum capacity.

Russia is going through 'difficult period': Putin The Russian president also said on Sunday that Russia is going through a "difficult period" but expressed confidence that the country would overcome its challenges and continue strengthening its borders.

Speaking at the conference of the ruling United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for September, Putin said the hardships faced by the country had made it stronger and provided valuable lessons, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"We are going through a difficult period, but it has taught us much," Putin said while wishing the United Russia party success in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Russia's fuel crisis comes as Ukraine has intensified its medium- and long-range strikes on industrial targets in Russia and Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, with a particular focus on oil infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies)