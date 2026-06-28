Putin says Russia is going through ‘difficult period’ amid Ukraine war, vows to overcome challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said Russia is going through a "difficult period" but expressed confidence that the country would overcome its challenges, ensure national security, and continue strengthening its borders. Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP/FILE)

Speaking at the conference of the ruling United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for September, Putin said the hardships faced by the country had made it stronger and provided valuable lessons, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"We are going through a difficult period, but it has taught us much," Putin said, while wishing the United Russia party success in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Also Read: The Russian Economy Looks More Vulnerable Each Day

His remarks come as Russia continues to face Ukrainian drone and missile strikes, alongside Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Also Read:

Addressing the United Russia party congress, Putin said the government was aware of the challenges confronting the country and was taking steps to address them.

"Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them and are responding to them, but we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia's borders," he said.

Putin also vowed that Russia would overcome the threats it currently faces.

"We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure facilities," he added.

(With inputs from AFP)