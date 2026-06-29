Four military advisers, patrol vessels, AI push: What PM Modi's Seychelles visit delivered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Seychelles delivered far more than ceremonial optics and diplomatic symbolism, resulting in a major expansion of defence cooperation, capacity building and emerging technology partnerships between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people as he visits Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, in Victoria on Monday.

Among the most significant outcomes was India's decision to once again depute four Military Advisers to Seychelles, reviving an arrangement that had been discontinued by the previous government in the island nation.

The return of the advisers marks a major strategic reset and deepens India's integration into Seychelles' security architecture at a time when the Indian Ocean is emerging as one of the world's most contested geopolitical theatres.

Four military advisers return The four Military Advisers will work closely with Seychelles' defence and security institutions, helping strengthen operational coordination, training, planning and institutional capacity.

Their return restores a long-standing mechanism that had served as an important pillar of bilateral defence cooperation before being discontinued in recent years.

ALSO READ | PM Modi’s visit deepens India-Seychelles strategic relations

For New Delhi, the move is also symbolic of the trust that underpins the relationship and reaffirms India's position as Seychelles' preferred security partner in the western Indian Ocean.

India already powers much of Seychelles' security infrastructure India today is deeply embedded in Seychelles' maritime and security apparatus through multiple mechanisms.

More than half of Seychelles' maritime and air assets are either supplied or supported by India, including Dornier aircraft and patrol vessels that form the backbone of the country's surveillance and maritime security capabilities.

Indian assistance also extends to coastal surveillance systems, maritime domain awareness and capacity building programmes aimed at improving the island nation's ability to monitor its vast Exclusive Economic Zone.

ALSO READ | PM Modi receives Seychelles' highest environmental honour, 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'

The relationship has become increasingly important as India seeks to strengthen partnerships across the Indian Ocean amid growing strategic competition in the region.

Made-in-India assets handed over During the visit, India handed over a Made-in-India Fast Patrol Vessel, laser radial boats, utility vehicles and ambulances to Seychelles.

The patrol vessel is expected to enhance Seychelles' maritime security capabilities and improve surveillance across busy sea lanes in the western Indian Ocean.

The latest deliveries further reinforce India's role as Seychelles' largest and most trusted security partner.

Capacity building remains India's biggest advantage If equipment forms one pillar of the relationship, training forms the other.

Nearly 70 per cent of Seychelles' defence training and human resource development is supported by India, helping build indigenous capabilities and reducing long-term dependence on foreign assistance.

Indian military academies and training institutions continue to train generations of Seychellois defence personnel, creating institutional linkages that extend well beyond hardware transfers.

This emphasis on capacity building has become one of India's biggest advantages in its partnerships across the Indian Ocean region.

Beyond defence: AI, cybersecurity and digital cooperation The partnership is also evolving beyond traditional defence cooperation.

Both countries agreed to deepen collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, reflecting a shared effort to future-proof bilateral ties.

ALSO READ | India and Seychelles: A key maritime partnership

The two sides also expanded cooperation in areas such as digital public infrastructure, space and maritime technologies, signalling a broader shift from a security-centric partnership to a more comprehensive strategic relationship.

More than symbolism PM Modi's visit itself carried considerable symbolism.

He became the first Indian Prime Minister to address Seychelles' National Assembly and was conferred the country's inaugural "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" honour, underlining New Delhi's growing role as a security and development partner in the western Indian Ocean.

The Indian Army and Navy contingents also participated in Seychelles' 50th Independence Day celebrations, reflecting the depth of military ties between the two nations.

Taken together, the outcomes of the visit suggest India is no longer merely a development partner for Seychelles. It is now deeply integrated into the island nation's security, training and technology ecosystem — a position New Delhi will hope strengthens its influence across the wider Indian Ocean region.