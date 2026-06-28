India hands over patrol vessel to Seychelles during Modi visit

India on Saturday handed over a patrol vessel and utility vehicles to the Seychelles Defence Force at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, with the equipment expected to contribute to efforts to strengthen collective security in the Indian Ocean region. PM Modi arrived in the Indian Ocean archipelago on a three-day visit

Modi arrived in the Indian Ocean archipelago on a three-day visit, during which he will participate as the guest of honour in celebrations marking the golden jubilee of the country’s independence on June 28. He will also hold talks with Herminie to review bilateral relations and explore ways to bolster cooperation in a range of areas.

During a special function at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in the afternoon, Modi handed over the fast patrol vessel Lespwar (which means “hope” in Creole) to Herminie as a gift for the government of Seychelles. Ten utility vehicles, five laser radial boats and six ambulances were also handed over at the event to enhance Seychelles’ maritime security and defence capabilities, the external affairs ministry said.

The transfer of the patrol vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard marked “another important milestone in the growing India-Seychelles partnership in defence and maritime security”, Modi said on social media.

“It is also the latest in a series of capability building initiatives that reflect India’s steadfast commitment to supporting the security priorities of Seychelles,” Modi said. India will stand “shoulder-to-shoulder with Seychelles as a trusted partner”, working together to deepen friendship and “strengthen our collective maritime capabilities”, he said.

An archipelago of 115 islands astride strategic sea lines of communication near the Mozambique Channel, Seychelles has limited surveillance capabilities and relies on India as a partner to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing, and other trans-national threats in the western Indian Ocean. The two sides have also signed a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation.

Over the years, India has provided two patrol boats, a fast interceptor boat, a fast patrol vessel and two Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Seychelles. It also gifted and installed six coastal surveillance radar systems in 2015 to enhance coastal security. The two sides have also held 11 editions of the biennial joint military exercise Lamitye, the latest in March this year.

On his arrival at the airport in Victoria, Modi was received by Herminie. Both leaders later participated in a tree-planting ceremony at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden. They also observed the giant Aldabra tortoise, which is endemic to Seychelles and is among the largest and longest-living tortoise species.

Modi said in a statement ahead of his departure that his visit will deepen the bonds between the two countries, enhance maritime cooperation, and advance a shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean.

He described Seychelles as a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in India’s MAHASAGAR vision and the shared commitment to the Global South. He said his discussions with Herminie will build on the President’s visit to India in February. “Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

Modi will also be the first Indian premier to address the National Assembly of Seychelles, and he said he looked forward to interacting with the Indian community, which has nurtured the special friendship between the two sides and served as a living bridge.

The Congress, meanwhile, said it was hypocritical of the PM to visit the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden, as it accused him of destroying habitats of many such species with his government’s Great Nicobar Island Project.