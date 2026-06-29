Russians Feel the War’s Hardships as Ukraine Pummels Crimea

For more than four years, Vladimir Putin has tried to shield Russians from the hardships of war. But in Crimea, residents and tourists drawn to its sandy beaches are now enduring the conflict’s costs firsthand. People walk along a street after local authorities in Crimea announced a state of emergency on the peninsula to deal with economic issues, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Black Sea resort city of Yevpatoriya, Crimea on June 26. (Reuters)

Ukraine has made the Black Sea peninsula that Putin annexed in 2014 a new theater of the war with hundreds of Ukrainian drone attacks each day on Crimean power and fuel facilities, a campaign that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky describes as “long-range sanctions.” Crimea now has regular air-raid alerts, power outages and a gasoline black market with a going rate of as much as $25 a gallon.

Crimea’s Russia-backed authorities imposed a state of emergency last week to bring order as thousands of residents and tourists fled across the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Russian mainland to the peninsula. A blockade imposed by Ukrainian drones has effectively cut Crimea off from Russian supplies.

The offensive has upended life in Crimea and undercut its image as a showcase of Putin’s imperial ambitions in Ukraine after he poured money into the peninsula. Crimeans say basic services like kindergartens, trash collection and ATMs have stopped functioning.

In Sevastopol, once the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet before Ukrainian drones forced its rebasing outside Crimea to Novorossiysk, resident Maksim Tikhomirov, 46 years old, said there has been no electricity for days. The state of emergency has forced stores to close at 8 p.m., but most have shut their doors altogether, as refrigerated and frozen goods spoil with no power.

“In Sevastopol specifically, the situation is very difficult,” he said. “Most stores are not operating at all. It’s impossible to withdraw cash. Public transportation is running very poorly and in limited numbers.”

Hit hardest has been Crimea’s tourism sector. The peninsula attracted some seven million visitors last year, bringing in $60 million officially, though real tourist revenues are much higher because many hotels and apartment owners don’t declare the revenue.