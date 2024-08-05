NSA Ajit Doval meets Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival in India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top military officials met former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ghaziabad's Hindon Airbase, where she landed after leaving the unrest-hit country.



According to an ANI report, the Indian Air Force and other security agencies are providing security to Hasina and she is being moved to a safe location. The 76-year-old four-time prime minister had resigned earlier in the day after protesters calling for her ouster stormed her residence in Dhaka.



Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had been helming the Bangla-speaking nation since 2009 and was elected for a fourth term in January.



According to a PTI report, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the situation unfolding in Bangladesh.



Days before her resignation, Hasina had told the Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma that "anarchists" tried to create Sri Lanka-type mayhem in her country during the recent quota reform movement and they tried to topple her government.



India had described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an "internal" matter of the country.



Since mid-July, clashes between protesters and security forces had killed nearly 300 people as per local media. The peaceful demonstrations by the students against a quota system for government jobs unexpectedly grew into a major uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party.



Bangladesh army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman while announcing that an interim government would take over soon, assured that the military would launch an investigation into the deadly crackdown on student-led protests that fueled outrage against the government.



Hasina had ruled since winning a decades-long power struggle with Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Begum Khaleda Zia in 2009.



The two women each inherited political movements from slain rulers - in Hasina's case, from her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; in Zia's case, from her husband Ziaur Rahman, who took power after Mujib's death and was himself assassinated in 1981.

