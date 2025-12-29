Bareilly restaurant brawl: How birthday party at cafe turned violent after Bajrang Dal members harassed Muslim boys

The Bareilly Police lodged a complaint on Monday against two persons and several unidentified individuals in connection with a restaurant brawl. Screengrab of the video purportedly showing Bajrang Dal activists barging into the cafe where it created ruckus over the presence of Muslim youth in a birthday party(X/@Nher_who)

A birthday celebration at a café in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly turned violent after members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly gate-crashed the gathering. They accused one of the students of “love jihad” for celebrating a birthday with friends from another community, news agency PTI reported.

What happened?

Two Muslim youths were among the 10 people attending the party. The gathering was interrupted when members of the Bajrang Dal stormed into the café and allegedly assaulted one of the attendees.

As the situation escalated, the police intervened and restored order. Two Muslim youths who were present at the party were fined. The café staffer was also fined for “disturbing the peace.”

Video circulates on social media

A video purportedly showing activists creating a ruckus inside the café was circulated on social media. However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam said the police responded promptly after receiving information about the incident.

“On December 27, information was received about a fight at a restaurant in the Prem Nagar police station area. Based on this information, the police team reached the spot and restored order. A complaint was filed at the Prem Nagar police station, and a case has been registered against two named individuals and other unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Shivam told news agency ANI.

Police issued a challan for breach of peace against café staffer Shailendra Gangwar and two Muslim youths, Shan and Waqif, who had initially fled the scene.