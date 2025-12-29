Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Supreme Court stays Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 01:06 pm IST

On December 23, the Delhi High Court put Kuldeep Singh Sengar's jail sentence on hold and granted him conditional bail.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Delhi high court's order that suspended ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the Unnao rape case.

On December 23, the Delhi high court put Sengar’s jail sentence on hold.(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
On December 23, the Delhi high court put Sengar’s jail sentence on hold.(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

“…In view of peculiar facts where convict is convicted for a separate offence, we stay operation of Delhi high court order dated December 23, 2025. Thus respondent (Sengar) shall not be released pursuant to the said order," CJI Surya Kant said.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the expelled BJP leader on the CBI’s plea challenging the order that suspended his life sentence.

ALSO READ | 'Dead society': Rahul Gandhi after Unnao rape survivor forcefully carried amid protest

Delhi HC granted Sengar bail

On December 23, the Delhi high court put Sengar’s jail sentence on hold while his appeal was pending, saying that he has already spent seven years and five months in prison, and granted him conditional bail.

Notably, the high court ruled that Sengar could not be treated as a public servant under Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act or Section 376(2)(b) of the IPC. This led the CBI to move the Supreme Court.

The high court’s order led to massive protests, in which the survivor also joined to demand justice.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and handed life imprisonment along with a fine of 25 lakh.

Unnao survivor on Delhi HC order

Earlier on Sunday, the survivor said she believes she would receive justice from the Supreme Court.

While speaking at a protest organised by the All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in the national capital, the Unnao rape survivor alleged that Sengar had paid bribes to officials, including the CBI investigating officer and a Delhi high court judge.

During the protest, the demonstrators shouted slogans against what they called undue leniency shown to the convict, saying the steps taken so far did not meet public expectations.

The survivor's mother said earlier they have faith in the Supreme Court and hope justice would be delivered in the case.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Supreme Court stays Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On