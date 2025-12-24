'Dead society': Rahul Gandhi after Unnao rape survivor forcefully carried amid protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday responded to the Unnao rape survivor being forcefully carried away from the site where she, along with her mother, was protesting at India Gate in New Delhi. The survivor on Tuesday said she would move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's decision.(ANI Video Grab)

The protest was held after 2017 Unnao rape accused and former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was granted bail in the case.

Rahul questioned the “treatment” of the rape survivor, while asking whether it was her “fault” that she was fighting for justice. "Is such treatment of a gang rape survivor appropriate? Is her "fault" that she has the courage to raise her voice for justice?" Rahul said in a post on X.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that the victim was being “repeatedly harassed” and “is living under the shadow of fear.”

“Bail for rapists, and treating survivors like criminals—what kind of justice is this? We are not just becoming a dead economy—with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society,” Rahul added.

The Congress leader further called the granting of bail to the accused Sengar “extremely disappointing and shameful.” Rahul further called for “respect, safety and justice” for the survivor.

“In a democracy, raising a voice of dissent is a right, and suppressing it is a crime. The survivor deserves respect, safety, and justice—not helplessness, fear, and injustice,” Rahul added.

Unnao rape survivor to move SC against Delhi HC order

The Unnao rape survivor on Wednesday said she would move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the jail term of accused Sengar, PTI news agency reported.

The 24-year-old survivor, while travelling to India Gate for the protest on Tuesday along with her mother and activist Yogita Bhayana, expressed deep distress over the court order, according to an earlier HT report.

“He is a powerful man. He would get his men to do his dirty work for him. When my car met with an accident in which two of my relatives and my lawyer died in 2019, Sengar didn’t do it himself. His henchmen did. Now that he is out, we are all unsafe,” the survivor told HT.