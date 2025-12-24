Delhi HC suspends Sengar’s jail term: Unnao rape survivor expresses deep anguish, flags security withdrawal

The survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the Delhi high court suspending the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar and questioned why security provided to her family has been withdrawn. Kuldeep Sengar is serving life imprisonment in the rape case. (Sourced)

“I have young children. My elderly, disabled mother-in-law and husband are at home. The safety of my children is the biggest concern,” she told PTI.

Reacting to the high court’s verdict, the survivor said she was not satisfied with the decision. She alleged that her family had to constantly make rounds of the court during the trial. She also questioned why the security provided to her family, lawyers and witnesses had been withdrawn.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar released Sengar on bail while directing him to furnish a personal bond of ₹15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount. The high court also directed Sengar not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim’s house and not threaten her or her mother.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party alleged that weak prosecution by the UP government might have led to bail procurement by Sengar. SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said the government should immediately file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the bail. He said people like Ram Rahim, Asaram and Sengar are out on bail.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai said rapists have been garlanded in the BJP regime. He claimed that crimes against women have gone up, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, since the BJP came to power.

UP BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai said the Delhi high court’s decision to grant bail to Sengar was a completely legal issue. The court has allowed bail with some conditions, he said.