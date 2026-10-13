Batman masks for solidarity: INDIA bloc’s ‘March for Democracy’ takes creative turn

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered near the Mandi House in New Delhi on Monday for the ‘March for Democracy’ called by the INDIA bloc towards the Supreme Court, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and large scale voter deletions.

Congress chief Kharge also wore a batman mask to support the students. (@nsui/PTI)

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After marching from Mandi House to Barakhamba Road (towards CP) and back to Mandi House and Bhagwan Das Road, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge along with other Opposition leaders filed a petition at the apex court regarding SIR irregularities.

Student groups including the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), also joined the march along with thousands of students and other protesters, in addition to INDIA bloc leaders and political parties.

Deep Dive Why did protesters wear Batman and other superhero masks at the INDIA bloc march? Students wore Batman, Superman and Raavan costumes to show solidarity with the leaders and add creative symbols to the protest. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also wore a Batman mask in support of the students. Which student groups joined the INDIA bloc’s march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The march included members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), along with thousands of students and other protesters. What did the INDIA bloc seek in its petition over the SIR electoral roll revision? The Opposition sought an independent, time-bound investigation into decisions allegedly taken by CEC Gyanesh Kumar and asked for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to be suspended while the inquiry was pending.

Around 1-1.30pm, all the INDIA bloc leaders reached Constitution Club for a meeting and later left in a bus towards Barakhamba Road. Meanwhile, their supporters and other protesters gathered near Mandi House and later marched with buses (carrying MPs and leaders) towards Barakhamba.

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New Delhi: Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Gaurav Gogoi and Vinesh Phogat, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Dharmendra Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders proceed in a vehicle towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged poll irregularities during 'March for Democracy'. (PTI)

Lakshya Singh, 21, a Congress worker said he has been protesting against the CEC for weeks.

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“We have been living in Delhi for decades now but my sister’s vote was deleted from the voter’s list. We are all angry. Many young students have been detained. I have brought my entire family here today. We are here to support Rahul ji. We need someone to make Gyanesh resign. Why is the CJI not meeting the opposition leaders? Why is there so much hesitation in taking action against the CEC? It looks like the entire election commission is corrupt but we are not going to tolerate this. We all want to vote and have a fair say in deciding our leaders,” he said.

Batman masks, memes as protest symbols

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi helps President of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge put on a Batman mask, as opposition parties march to the Supreme Court to protest a controversial revision of voter lists that has sparked days of unrest, in New Delhi, India, October 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Students dressed up as batman, superman and even Raavan showed up to the protest with posters, whistles and drums to show solidarity with the leaders. Congress chief Kharge also wore a batman mask to support the students.

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Carrying placards— “SIR—Silence, Intimidation, Repression,” “Gyanu, it’s done bro,” and “Vote Is a Right. Don’t Suppress It for Your Agenda”—protesters continued to gather at the Mandi House roundabout amid heavy security deployment.

Also Read:‘Batman Mode On’: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pose with superhero masks during Opposition march to SC

Shoulder-to-shoulder with Neha Bora

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora and others during ‘March for Democracy’ by INDIA bloc leaders, towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori'. (PTI)

After the march began from Barakhamba Road, AISA activist Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav along with other leaders joined the INDIA bloc leaders in a bus.

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Later, all of them stood atop a mini truck and raised slogans.

Bora was seen marching with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. People cheered as she was later seen with the Gandhis, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana CM Revath Reddy and All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

No detention is surprising

Several protesters said they were surprised that they were allowed to assemble for hours without being detained by the police. In the last few days, the Delhi police have detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, INDIA bloc and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and protesters in New Delhi, lodged cases against them and detained them for hours.

Devesh, a 21-year-old college student and SFI activist, said he was detained on October 10 but returned to protest the following day despite his bruises.

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“We don’t want the government to ignore us. It has been doing so by not allowing us to protest, which is making us even angrier. There is a trust deficit, and if the government does not take action against the CEC, it will only grow bigger,” he said.

Amansha Abdullah, a 20-year-old Jamia Milia Islamia student, said it has been a struggle for him to stand with his friends for 15 minutes without being detained. “We have been out for 3-4 hours and the police haven’t detained us today and that’s very unexpected. Normally, they would see some of us, pester us with questions regarding our whereabouts, and try to detain us immediately,” said Abdullah. “Today, probably because so many big leaders were out protesting, they haven’t detained us,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Swati Joshi, a 26-year-old PhD scholar, felt uncertainty around detention. “They aren’t bothering us today, no one knows when the security personnel will start chasing us,” Joshi added.

Around 6pm, protesters began leaving the area as the INDIA bloc leaders left in a bus towards the Supreme Court. A group of protesters marched towards the Supreme Court and staged protests outside the gates amid heavy security. Later, the leaders filed the petition at the apex court.