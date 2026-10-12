'Batman Mode On': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pose with superhero masks during Opposition march to SC

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posed with a Batman mask during the march. A picture of Gandhi was shared by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in a post on X.

The superhero character Batman made an appearance on the politically charged streets of Delhi during the Opposition's protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday. The demonstration was part of an ongoing stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also seen posing with a mask of Batman on Monday during the protest march.

Who filed the INDIA bloc petition against the Election Commission?

Who filed the INDIA bloc petition against the Election Commission?

What did the INDIA bloc’s Supreme Court petition seek regarding the SIR?

What did the INDIA bloc’s Supreme Court petition seek regarding the SIR?

Why did Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders march towards the Supreme Court?

Why did Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders march towards the Supreme Court?

Also Read | ‘No one has seen us in same room’: Rahul Gandhi's cheeky AMA response to ‘are you Batman’ question

From Instagram 'AMA' to protest prop Earlier, during an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on social media platform Instagram, Gandhi was asked whether he was Batman.

"Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together," the Congress leader had replied.

Also Read | 'Real life Batman': Posters comparing Rahul Gandhi to caped crusader put up near Congress headquarters

INDIA bloc files petition in SC over SIR voter deletions Rahul Gandhi, along with 10 leaders of the INDIA bloc, filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issues linked to the SIR, as HT reported earlier.

The petition is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

It was filed by Gandhi along with Congress president Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, MCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, and Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Bashir.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi de-notified as protest site; 3 new venues named

Protests in Delhi The national capital has been witnessing widespread protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Amid the demonstrations, Jantar Mantar in Delhi has been de-notified as a designated protest venue, stated a Delhi Police circular on Monday.

This development follows the CJP-led agitations of June and July, when the outfit demanded the resignation of then-Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks.