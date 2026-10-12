'Batman Mode On': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pose with superhero masks during Opposition march to SC
Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, during Opposition's protest march in Delhi on Monday, posed with a Batman mask.
The superhero character Batman made an appearance on the politically charged streets of Delhi during the Opposition's protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday. The demonstration was part of an ongoing stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision exercise.
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posed with a Batman mask during the march. A picture of Gandhi was shared by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in a post on X.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also seen posing with a mask of Batman on Monday during the protest march.
Deep Dive
Also Read | ‘No one has seen us in same room’: Rahul Gandhi's cheeky AMA response to ‘are you Batman’ question
From Instagram 'AMA' to protest prop
Earlier, during an "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) session on social media platform Instagram, Gandhi was asked whether he was Batman.
"Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together," the Congress leader had replied.
Also Read | 'Real life Batman': Posters comparing Rahul Gandhi to caped crusader put up near Congress headquarters
INDIA bloc files petition in SC over SIR voter deletions
Rahul Gandhi, along with 10 leaders of the INDIA bloc, filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issues linked to the SIR, as HT reported earlier.
The petition is likely to be heard on Tuesday.
It was filed by Gandhi along with Congress president Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, MCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, and Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Bashir.
Also Read | Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi de-notified as protest site; 3 new venues named
Protests in Delhi
The national capital has been witnessing widespread protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Amid the demonstrations, Jantar Mantar in Delhi has been de-notified as a designated protest venue, stated a Delhi Police circular on Monday.
This development follows the CJP-led agitations of June and July, when the outfit demanded the resignation of then-Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More