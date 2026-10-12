INDIA bloc files petition in Supreme Court over SIR voter deletions, plea likely to be heard tomorrow

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with 10 leaders of the INDIA bloc filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India on the issue of discrepancies in deletion of voters and other related issues linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The petition names ECI along with CEC Gyanesh and the other two commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents. (PTI)

The much anticipated petition was filed by Gandhi along with Congress president and Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party President and MP Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, MCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule and Indian Muslim Union League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Bashir.

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The petition has been filed through advocate S Prasanna and names ECI along with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the other two commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents.