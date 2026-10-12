Delhi protests LIVE: Delhi braces for more protest attempts after weekend of detentions; CJP, Opposition share plans
Delhi protests LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das, will today visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court.
- 4 Mins agoThackerays to lead protest in Mumbai against CEC
- 18 Mins agoFormer Kerala CM demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
- 27 Mins agoAdvisory issued for traffic diversions in Capital
- 32 Mins ago6 Delhi Metro stations shut day after Supreme Court order
- 42 Mins agoCJP to visit Parliament Street Police Station, seek time for protest
Delhi protests LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, will today visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Also, opposition parties, led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, will “march peacefully” to the Supreme Court today, raising the issue of "vote chori". Gandhi had earlier said that the INDIA bloc will submit a memorandum to CJI Surya Kant on behalf of the country....Read More
CJP to seek date for peaceful protest
CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday said he and other leaders of the outfit would approach Delhi Police on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at the Jantar Mantar, a day after three of its top leaders were released following their detention at Delhi airport.
In a post on X, Ranka said he and Das, along with legal head Ratna Singh, would visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am to seek a date for the protest.
"Delhi Police can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, else the CJP will give another protest call," Ranka said.
Opposition's march to Supreme Court
The opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with CJI Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged "vote chori".
The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over "vote chori" allegations.
Among the key reasons cited were the pendency of related matters before the Supreme Court in its judicial capacity and the CJI’s own adjudicatory role in petitions concerning these issues, people aware of the matter said.
The Opposition had planned to raise several issues, including the police action against protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the expeditious hearing of cases concerning the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the composition of the committee that recommends appointments to the Election Commission.
Capital crackdown
On Saturday, an unprecedented security clampdown and the detention of over 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and four former chief ministers, helped the government thwart a planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar to press for the resignation of CEC Kumar.
Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, wore a deserted look throughout the day, with the deployment of over 30,000 security personnel and waves of barricades in Lutyens' Delhi to keep the protesters away from the area.
On Sunday, over 200 protesters were detained as they raised slogans and marched towards the Jantar Mantar, with several seen being dragged into police buses, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day.
Detentions continued into the evening, with protesters being picked up from various locations even after 6.30 pm.
Why Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
The protests against Kumar come amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.
The Election Commission has, however, said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.
Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Thackerays to lead protest in Mumbai against CEC
Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: In a reaction to police action against 300-odd protesters demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the younger generation of the Thackeray family, MNS leader Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, took to the streets on Sunday.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced another round of agitation on Monday at 4pm.
Delhi protests LIVE: Former Kerala CM demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
Delhi protests LIVE: Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised the handling of protests in Delhi, alleging that the actions of the government and police were undemocratic and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
“What is happening in the national capital is completely undemocratic. The government is taking actions that are unimaginable in a democratic country. The court made it clear that people have the right to protest and that the government should not unnecessarily interfere with or restrict their freedom of movement. The reality is that the Modi government was not willing to give any importance to these directions and observations of the Supreme Court,” he said.
Delhi protests LIVE: Advisory issued for traffic diversions in Capital
Delhi protests LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and warned of possible disruptions and diversions at multiple locations across the national capital on Monday.
The locations where traffic movement may be affected include Roundabout Shankar Road-Vande Matram 'T' Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Roundabout Jhandewalan, Roundabout Panchkuian, Roundabout Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Guru Nanak Chowk.
As per the advisory, other stretches include Chemsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point, Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Roundabout Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-Point, Roundabout Samrat Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg Crossing, under Bhikaji Kama Place, under Moti Bagh Flyover and Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point.
Traffic may also be affected at Roundabout Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road, Roundabout Windsor Palace, Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg Crossing, Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point, Roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point, Roundabout RML Hospital and Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point, as per the advisory.
Delhi protests LIVE: 6 Delhi Metro stations shut day after Supreme Court order
Delhi protests LIVE: After the Supreme Court on Sunday directed that metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally, while ordering that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the "procedure established by law," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced in the early hours of Monday that six stations would be shut from 6am to 4pm due to "security reasons."
They include:
- Patel Chowk
- Janpath
- Rajiv Chowk
- Mandi House
- Central Secretariat
- Barakhamba Road
Delhi protests LIVE: CJP to visit Parliament Street Police Station, seek time for protest
Delhi protests LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das, will visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station at 10 am today to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
In a statement, the leaders said the Delhi Police had 24 hours to provide them with a date for the protest, failing which they would announce a protest call themselves.
"CJP leaders will go to Parliament Street police station at 10 am on Monday to seek date for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, said Ashutosh Ranka.