Delhi protests LIVE: Delhi braces for more protest attempts after weekend of detentions; CJP, Opposition share plans

CJP to seek date for peaceful protest

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday said he and other leaders of the outfit would approach Delhi Police on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at the Jantar Mantar, a day after three of its top leaders were released following their detention at Delhi airport.

In a post on X, Ranka said he and Das, along with legal head Ratna Singh, would visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am to seek a date for the protest.

"Delhi Police can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, else the CJP will give another protest call," Ranka said.

Opposition's march to Supreme Court

The opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with CJI Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged "vote chori".

The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over "vote chori" allegations.

Among the key reasons cited were the pendency of related matters before the Supreme Court in its judicial capacity and the CJI’s own adjudicatory role in petitions concerning these issues, people aware of the matter said.

The Opposition had planned to raise several issues, including the police action against protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the expeditious hearing of cases concerning the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the composition of the committee that recommends appointments to the Election Commission.

Capital crackdown

On Saturday, an unprecedented security clampdown and the detention of over 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and four former chief ministers, helped the government thwart a planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar to press for the resignation of CEC Kumar.

Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, wore a deserted look throughout the day, with the deployment of over 30,000 security personnel and waves of barricades in Lutyens' Delhi to keep the protesters away from the area.

On Sunday, over 200 protesters were detained as they raised slogans and marched towards the Jantar Mantar, with several seen being dragged into police buses, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day.

Detentions continued into the evening, with protesters being picked up from various locations even after 6.30 pm.

Why Gyanesh Kumar is under fire

The protests against Kumar come amid criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission has, however, said that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those concerning the SIR, unanimously.