Jantar Mantar de-notified as designated protest venue, new sites allocated

Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue has been de-notified, stated a Delhi Police circular on Monday, while also listing three new sites for holding demonstrations. Security personnel are seen at a blocked road amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar on October 11 (AFP) According to the circular, the Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizen's right for organizing protest/demonstrations in place of the existing "designated site". Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified, it stated, listing the three new venues.

The 3 new venues -Ramlila Ground, -Burari Ground, and -CBD Ground, in Shahdara, have been designated as new venues for organising protest and demonstrations. Detailed and revised SOP for organising protest/demonstrations at these three venues will be issued separately, the circular mentioned. Jantar Mantar has been the hub of youth-led protests since June this year, led by Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which ultimately resulted in the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities. Reacting to the denotification order, Abhijeet Dipke said the entire country will become Jantar Mantar now. “They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it’s no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega! [entire country will become Jantar Mantar now],” he wrote on X.