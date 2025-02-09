‘Beef Biryani’ in Aligarh Muslim University menu sparks row, administration says ‘typing error’

A controversy broke out at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after a notice was shared saying that chicken biryani would be replaced with beef biryani for Sunday lunch. The notice was found by students at AMU's Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall(REUTERS)

The notice, found by students at Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall, was shared on social media and quickly triggered a lot of reactions.

Issued by two “authorised” people, the notice said, “Sunday's lunch menu has been changed, and beef biryani will be served instead of chicken biryani as per demand."

AMU administration's clarification

In response to the uproar, the AMU administration clarified that it contained a “typing error” and assured that those responsible for issuing the notice had been issued a show-cause notice.

“The matter was brought to our attention. We found that the notice was regarding the food menu. However, it contained a clear typing error. The notice was immediately withdrawn as it had no official signatures, raising doubts about its authenticity,” reads the statement.

“Our provost has issued a show-cause notice to the two senior students responsible (for issuing the notice). We are taking this issue seriously to ensure strict adherence to university regulations,” the statement added.

BJP leader reacts over ‘beef biryani’ menu

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishit Sharma, who is also an Aligarh Muslim University alumnus criticised the university's handling of the matter and alleged that the university was encouraging radical elements.

“The administration's role in this is shameful. A notice was circulated at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall stating that beef biryani would be served instead of chicken biryani. The notice was displayed publicly, and it was the responsibility of the senior food committee members. Such actions indicate that the administration is encouraging radical elements and covering up student misconduct,” Sharma alleged.

