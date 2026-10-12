Bees swarm Vande Bharat coach in MP's Khajuraho, 12-14 passengers injured

Around 12 to 14 passengers were injured after a swarm of bees entered the A-2 coach of a Vande Bharat bound for Hazrat Nizamuddin, triggering panic and a scramble for safety. Some passengers tried to escape the attack by locking themselves in the toilets, but the bees followed them inside.

The agitated bees attacked passengers waiting to board the train and then entered the coach as people rushed inside to escape. (Representative)

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The incident occurred at Khajuraho railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night, after a beehive on the platform was disturbed, reportedly during construction work. The agitated bees attacked passengers waiting to board the train and then entered the coach as people rushed inside to escape.

The chain of events

Train number 22469 was preparing to leave Khajuraho for Hazrat Nizamuddin. Cleaning was underway while passengers waited outside to board the executive-class A-2 and other coaches. When the bees began attacking, passengers ran for cover, only to find themselves trapped with the swarm inside the coach.

Passengers Brijesh Sharma and Lokesh Sharma said the situation inside the coach became chaotic as people desperately tried to protect themselves. Several covered their faces with bedsheets and whatever else they could find. Some suffered swelling around their eyes, cheeks, necks and faces after being stung.

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{{^usCountry}} An elderly woman’s condition reportedly deteriorated, while other passengers also became unwell due to panic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An elderly woman’s condition reportedly deteriorated, while other passengers also became unwell due to panic. {{/usCountry}}

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The train had left the platform by the time the attack unfolded. Passengers sought help from the onboard staff, but said they were unable to provide much assistance.

Some medical help was reportedly arranged at Lalitpur station in Uttar Pradesh, although the train did not have a scheduled halt long enough for all those affected to receive treatment.

Doctors attended to the injured when the train reached Jhansi railway station late on Sunday night. Medical teams provided treatment, with arrangements also made for passengers travelling onwards to Gwalior.

Manoj Kumar Singh, spokesperson for the North Central Railway’s Jhansi division, said, “Bees attacked passengers at Khajuraho station. Medical teams treated them at Lalitpur and Jhansi stations.”

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"An inquiry has been ordered to establish how the incident occurred,” he said.