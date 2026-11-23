The West Bengal government will introduce a bill in the Assembly during its winter session to amend the land reforms law to ease land acquisition for setting up industries in the state, official sources said on Monday.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has said the government would neither forcibly acquire land from farmers nor stay completely away from acquisition (ANI/File Photo) more less

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With the winter session set to be held from December 4 to 14, the government plans to introduce eight bills, which include a proposed law on amendments to land reforms, as well as one related to MSMEs and another on ease of doing business to give a fillip to the state's dilapidated industry scene.

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Though details of the proposed amendments to the land reforms law are not known yet, sources said the government was not planning to scrap the land ceiling, but would introduce provisions to make land acquisition easier.

The state government had been deliberating a lot since the BJP came to power in May to help industry get land without any political backfire.

When contacted, West Bengal Industry Minister Tapas Roy said he would be able to share details once the bill reaches him, and that it would not be proper to disclose them at this stage.

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{{^usCountry}} "Land pooling is a different matter, and the amendments may not include it," the minister said, but confirmed that the proposed amendments would try to ease land-related hurdles for industrial growth in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Land pooling is a different matter, and the amendments may not include it," the minister said, but confirmed that the proposed amendments would try to ease land-related hurdles for industrial growth in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said the government would neither forcibly acquire land from farmers nor stay completely away from acquisition and ask industry to buy land on its own.

The government has already begun a drive to acquire land on its own, including in Singur. Adhikari expects to acquire 8,000 to 10,000 acres in the short term through various means via the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

Adhikari has said the government has adopted the 2013 land acquisition law and will also use land pooling as a new mode of acquisition.

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An industrialist, who did not wish to be named, said the government has come out with an investment policy and has assured industry that it would address land issues through a new land policy. "So we are hopeful of some better news on this front," he said.

The West Bengal Land Reforms Act, 1955, caps maximum land holdings for a family or a trust at around 17.30 acres for agricultural land.