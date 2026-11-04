The West Bengal government will introduce the life and contributions of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the school curriculum and drop the chapter on the Singur anti-land acquisition movement from the books, School Education Minister Deepak Barman said on Wednesday.

The chapter on the Singur movement, which featured in the earlier Class 8 syllabus, has been dropped. (Photo for representation)

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The revised syllabus, prepared by a committee that has completed its work, will place greater emphasis on the history of the state and its prominent personalities, Barman told reporters.

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Mookerjee will find a mention in every textbook, with a brief introduction to his life and contributions, he said.

The chapter on the Singur movement, which featured in the earlier Class 8 syllabus, has been dropped. The committee has also recommended removing the chapter on the Kanyashree scheme from Class 6 textbooks.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will be introduced as a structured subject for students of classes 5 to 8, with a prescribed syllabus. Third-language textbooks will also be introduced for classes 7 and 8.

The complete 'Vande Mataram' will be printed at the beginning of each textbook. The quality of textbook paper has also been improved, the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} On the pass-fail system in schools, Barman said discussions were underway and a decision was expected shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the pass-fail system in schools, Barman said discussions were underway and a decision was expected shortly. {{/usCountry}}

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The government is also considering rescheduling the 2027 Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations to avoid a clash with the Census exercise, which will require the deployment of schoolteachers.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed holding the Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations from March 2 to 16, instead of the earlier schedule of February 15 to 25.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to propose holding the fourth-semester Higher Secondary examinations after March 16, instead of the tentative January 22-February 23 schedule.

Barman said the proposals had been received and revised examination dates would be announced by next week.