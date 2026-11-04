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Bengal govt to include Syama Prasad Mookerjee in school curriculum, drop Singur chapter

The revised syllabus will place greater emphasis on the history of the state and its prominent personalities, Barman told reporters.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 23:12:02 IST
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The West Bengal government will introduce the life and contributions of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the school curriculum and drop the chapter on the Singur anti-land acquisition movement from the books, School Education Minister Deepak Barman said on Wednesday.

The chapter on the Singur movement, which featured in the earlier Class 8 syllabus, has been dropped. (Photo for representation)
The chapter on the Singur movement, which featured in the earlier Class 8 syllabus, has been dropped. (Photo for representation)

The revised syllabus, prepared by a committee that has completed its work, will place greater emphasis on the history of the state and its prominent personalities, Barman told reporters.

Mookerjee will find a mention in every textbook, with a brief introduction to his life and contributions, he said.

The chapter on the Singur movement, which featured in the earlier Class 8 syllabus, has been dropped. The committee has also recommended removing the chapter on the Kanyashree scheme from Class 6 textbooks.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will be introduced as a structured subject for students of classes 5 to 8, with a prescribed syllabus. Third-language textbooks will also be introduced for classes 7 and 8.

The complete 'Vande Mataram' will be printed at the beginning of each textbook. The quality of textbook paper has also been improved, the minister said.

The government is also considering rescheduling the 2027 Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations to avoid a clash with the Census exercise, which will require the deployment of schoolteachers.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed holding the Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations from March 2 to 16, instead of the earlier schedule of February 15 to 25.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to propose holding the fourth-semester Higher Secondary examinations after March 16, instead of the tentative January 22-February 23 schedule.

Barman said the proposals had been received and revised examination dates would be announced by next week.

 
west bengal governmentsyama prasad mookerjeeschool syllabus
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