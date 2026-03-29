Bengaluru professor calls student ‘terrorist’ 13 times after disagreement, booked

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Saturday registered a case against a professor at a private university for allegedly referring to a student as a “terrorist” in class on March 26, officers said. According to the student, the professor allegedly used derogatory language targeting his religion and referred to him as a “terrorist” at least 13 times. (Representational Image/Pexel)

The accused, Muralidhar Deshpande, was suspended on Friday, following backlash over the incident, pending a detailed enquiry, officials aware of the matter said. The Vice-Chancellor ordered an investigation into the matter and assured that further action would be taken based on the findings.

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According to the student, the professor allegedly used derogatory language targeting his religion and referred to him as a “terrorist” at least 13 times after a disagreement during a lecture, and also referenced ongoing international conflicts and certain political figures to target him further.

Students alleged they were suspended after they objected to the professor’s conduct.

“We have booked the professor under BNS Sections 299 and 352 on Saturday. We are in the process of collecting all evidence related to the incident,” Inspector Satheesh Kumar said.

“We registered a suo motu case after a video of the purported incident went viral on social media. So far, no one has come forward to file a formal complaint,” he said, adding that they would summon the professor for questioning on Sunday.