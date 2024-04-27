Bengaluru records decline in turnout

Despite a high-octane campaign across the three prestigious Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru — Central, South, and North — the city continued to witness a disappointing turnout from voters. Bengaluru Central recorded a turnout of 53.33%, Bengaluru South 52.94%, and Bengaluru North 53.66%, according to the data released by the Election Commission (EC). A restaurant in Bengaluru served dosas free of cost to voters during the second phase of LS elections, on Friday. (REUTERS)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the three constituencies in Bengaluru recorded an overall voting percentage of 55%, while the state’s average stood at 65%. Bengaluru Central registered a voting percentage of 54.3%, Bengaluru South recorded 53.64%, and Bengaluru North saw a 54.73% turnout. However, this year, Bengaluru Central exhibited a decline to lower figure of 53.33% voting.

In north and south Bengaluru compared to previous election, the percentage was around the same.

Political commentator NK Mohan Ram pointed out that historically, a low turnout of voters, particularly among minority communities, has favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He highlighted instances such as the Chamrajpet Assembly segment within Bengaluru Central, which has a significant minority voter population. “The voter turnout has been low in Chamrajpet Assembly, while in Rajajinagar, also part of Bengaluru Central, it has come down which means the Muslims have not come out to vote,” he elaborated.

With the polling day falling on a Friday, there were concerns that Muslim voters might opt to refrain from exercising their franchise due to the Friday prayers. The Friday prayers, which include namaz and Khutbah (sermon) in Urdu and Arabic, typically last for 45 minutes to an hour. Maulana Maqsood Imram Rashadi, chief Imam and Khateeb (sermon deliverer) of Bengaluru’s largest mosque in city market, said that the duration of Friday prayers had been reduced to 15 minutes from the usual 45 minutes to encourage the Muslim voters to turn out in large numbers and vote.

“During last week’s Friday prayers, the announcement had been made in all mosques of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, which went to polls today, that the namaz timings would be curtailed to 15 minutes. We highlighted the appeal of the Election Commission and also of the Chief Justice of India that voting is one’s right and it should not be wasted,’’ Maulana Rashadi said.

The political commentator added that a significant factor contributing to the consistently low voter turnout in Bengaluru is the influx of migrants and the frequent relocation of locals due to high rental costs. He explained, “The migrants retain their voting rights in their respective states, while the high rental prices force many residents to relocate within the city. Consequently, their old addresses remain on the electoral rolls, and most voters do not return to their previous residences to cast their votes.”

Despite fervent appeals by various stakeholders, including political leaders and NGOs, to boost the voter turnout, the urban populace seemed unenthusiastic.

The sultry weather also deterred some voters from venturing out to polling booths.

In a plea to voters, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, seeking re-election, turned to social media to urge constituents to come out in large numbers on polling day.

Long queues were observed at Nisarga Grand hotel on Nrupathunga Road, where voters were treated to benne khali dosa (butter dosa), ghee laddu, and juice upon showing their inked fingers. Similarly, the fast food chain McDonald’s offered free Coke to the voters in Bengaluru