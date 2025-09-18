Bengaluru Yoga guru arrested for sexually assaulting minor: ‘Promised medals’

A prominent yoga guru and official was by Bengaluru police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy and multiple women under the guise of yoga training and competition placements, authorities said on Thursday. Police said Murthy exploited his influence within the yoga community to assault the victim.(Representative image/Unsplash)

According to ANI, the accused, Niranjan Murthy, is also the Karnataka Yogasana Sports Association (KYSA) secretary and a key figure in the state's yoga circuit.

Police said Murthy exploited his influence within the yoga community and promised the victims medals and career advancement in exchange for sexual favours.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), one of the victims, a minor who had known Murthy since 2019, began attending yoga competitions organized by him in 2021.

In 2023, at the age of 17, the complainant accompanied Murthy to Thailand for a competition, where the accused allegedly sexually harassed them for the first time, leading the complainant to quit the events.

However, in 2024, they rejoined Murthy's Sunshine Institute in RR Nagar, only to face continued harassment.

The FIR states that in August 2025, Murthy allegedly made physical advances, promising a medal and a spot in the National Yoga Competition. On August 22, he allegedly attempted to make physical contact with the minor again -- this time with assurances of selection for a state-level contest.

The victim finally filed a complaint on August 30 at 22:00 hours. Police Sub-Inspector Srikanth Pammar is investigating the matter, as stated in the release.

Police have charged Murthy under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Sections 69 and 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities have not disclosed the complainant's identity to protect their privacy, which is in line with legal protocols.

According to the Sunshine The Yoga Zone website, Murthy has a PhD in Yoga and captained the national team 12 times. He has also received a few awards, including the Life Achievement Award by the Government of Karnataka, the website noted.