Chandigarh: Four-year jail for Kangra man who sexually assaulted 8-year-old girl

A fast-track POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to four years in jail for sexually assaulting his friend’s eight-year-old daughter at their house in September 2022. As per case files, the accused was a friend and colleague of the child’s father, as both worked as labourers in the same factory. (HT Photo for representation)

The court of additional sessions judge Yashika also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, a native of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

As per case files, the accused was a friend and colleague of the child’s father, as both worked as labourers in the same factory.

On the day of the incident, the child’s father had invited the accused to his house. There, while the parents were busy with household chores, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted the eight-year-old.

After the child confided in her parents, they reported the matter to the police. The accused was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested.

Wrapping up the trial in three years, the fast-track POCSO court convicted the accused under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and awarded him a four-year jail term.