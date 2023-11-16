close_game
News / India News / Bengaluru-bound flight delayed as woman claims bomb in bag

Bengaluru-bound flight delayed as woman claims bomb in bag

ByHT Correspondent, Panaji
Nov 16, 2023 07:08 AM IST

According to the police, the two passengers have been identified as Atul Kumar Kevat (29) from Madhya Pradesh and Pritiya Jana (29) from Kolkata

Two travellers, including a woman, were arrested and debarred from boarding a Goa-Bengaluru flight after the female passenger, during a security check, claimed that her partner was carrying a bomb in his bag, police officers familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Both the passengers were headed to Bengaluru following their trip to Goa
According to the police, the two passengers have been identified as Atul Kumar Kevat (29) from Madhya Pradesh and Pritiya Jana (29) from Kolkata. Both the passengers were headed to Bengaluru following their trip to Goa.

Deputy superintendent of police Salim Shaikh said that the two passengers were apprehended by airport security staff at Goa’s Dabolim airport and later handed over to the police, as the statement led to the flight being delayed, a checking of all baggage before being cleared for take off.

“It happened last night [Tuesday] at around 11:45pm. The woman said ‘iske bag me bomb hai’ [there is a bomb in his bag], following which the staff was alerted and the security was informed. The security then didn’t allow them to board the flight,” Shaikh said.

“Their bags were checked, security protocol was followed. The flight was cleared to take off only the following morning [Wednesday],” he said.

“A complaint has been filed by the Indigo Airport manager at Goa’s Dabolim Airport. We have received the complaint. The two passengers have been detained under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code [public mischief] and further investigations have been conducted,” Shaikh added.

