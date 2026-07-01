Bengaluru’s new development minister is everywhere. Is Krishna Byre Gowda’s entry too late to save the city?

"Over the past few days, thousands of Bengalureans have reached out with suggestions, complaints, concerns and offers to help. Thank you for your support and valuable feedback. While I may not be able to respond individually, our team is working to address your concerns. We are committed to strengthening the system so local authorities can resolve everyday issues effectively," he said.

In a video message shared on X after the meeting, Gowda acknowledged the overwhelming public response since taking charge.

His latest review meeting brought together senior officials working within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, where he reviewed civic issues and urged departments to respond more effectively to public complaints.

Since formally assuming charge on June 16 after initially delaying it over what he described as an "incomplete" allocation of Bengaluru-related departments, Gowda has adopted an aggressive, hands-on approach, signalling a shift towards stricter accountability in city governance.

Bengaluru's civic problems have accumulated over the years, leaving residents frustrated by poor roads, inadequate infrastructure and recurring governance failures. In his first two weeks as Bengaluru development minister, Krishna Byre Gowda has sought to change that narrative by holding review meetings, questioning officials and promising greater accountability.

Questions, inspections and accountability The minister has repeatedly questioned officials over what he describes as systemic failures in Bengaluru's civic administration.

During a review of the city's stray dog management programme on Tuesday, Gowda sharply questioned Animal Husbandry Department officials over sterilisation figures.

"Do I have a flower in my ear? What's this magic?" he reportedly asked, according to Deccan Herald, questioning how lakhs of stray dogs had been sterilised over the years while their population continued to remain high. Pointing out that people had lost their lives in dog attacks, he criticised officials for attending the meeting without concrete data.

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Tree plantation has been another area of focus. Reviewing Bengaluru's greening efforts, Gowda expressed concern over the gap between official plantation records and the ongoing tree census. While government records claim nearly 20 lakh saplings have been planted since 2008, the census indicates that only around 11 lakh trees currently exist.

Seeking greater transparency, he directed officials to maintain complete documentation and accountability for every sapling planted in future. He also announced that Residents' Welfare Associations would be given priority in receiving saplings for plantation along roadsides and lakes, with residents encouraged to take responsibility for their upkeep.

On pedestrian infrastructure, Gowda announced a city-wide 'Safe Footpath Campaign' beginning July 1 to remove encroachments from nearly 2,000 km of priority roads.

The minister has also questioned infrastructure planning. During a meeting with Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE), he criticised the decision to white-top a stretch between JC Road and NR Road despite plans to construct a flyover there.

"When you are aware that a flyover would be built, why are you white-topping the road? Why are you wasting the money?" he asked officials as reported by Times of India.

Road quality has featured prominently in his reviews as well. Questioning why potholes continue to reappear despite repeated repairs, Gowda said Bengaluru had fallen into a cycle of building poor-quality roads only to spend public money repairing them repeatedly.

"Is building a road rocket science? We have to get the basics right. Whatever you do, do it correctly. Prevention is the best cure. It will show that the system can function properly," he told engineers.

₹ 2,000 crore earmarked for roads Gowda on June 18 said a special grant of ₹2,000 crore has been allocated for the improvement of ward roads in the five city corporations under the GBA. He said officials have been directed to identify damaged roads, invite short-term tenders and begin repair works immediately.

Zero tolerance His words have also been backed by action. Following an inspection that found substandard asphalt-laying work on city roads, Gowda suspended an Assistant Engineer with immediate effect pending inquiry and penalised the contractor responsible. He warned that officials and contractors compromising on the quality of public infrastructure would face strict action.

The minister's high visibility over the past fortnight has drawn attention at a time when Bengaluru continues to grapple with persistent civic challenges ranging from poor roads and flooding to encroachments, traffic congestion and inadequate urban planning.

(With inputs from PTI)