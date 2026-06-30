Techie explains why people never leave Bengaluru despite complaining about it: 'It is a turning point'

A Bengaluru techie has struck a chord online after sharing his thoughts on why people continue to live in the city despite frequently complaining about its everyday challenges. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video in which he spoke about the complicated yet deeply emotional relationship many professionals have with Bengaluru. A techie explained why people stayed in Bengaluru despite its challenges, saying the city changed their lives. (Instagram/ankitsimplifies)

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In the clip, he is heard saying, "There is something very strange about Bangalore. People who live here constantly complain about the traffic, the expensive rent and the water problems, yet they never really leave the city. Because the truth is, people do not just love Bangalore. They love the version of themselves that Bangalore helped them become. For someone, this city gave them their first high-paying job. For someone else, it became the place where they started their own startup. Someone changed their family’s financial situation for the first time here, while someone found a mentor who shaped their entire career. That is why people tolerate the struggle. Because for them, Bangalore is not just a city. It is a turning point."

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The video was shared with a caption that read, "Banglore builds IT careers that change lives."

Watch the clip here: