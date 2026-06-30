Techie explains why people never leave Bengaluru despite complaining about it: 'It is a turning point'
A techie reflected on Bengaluru's lasting appeal, saying it helped people build careers and transform their future.
A Bengaluru techie has struck a chord online after sharing his thoughts on why people continue to live in the city despite frequently complaining about its everyday challenges. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video in which he spoke about the complicated yet deeply emotional relationship many professionals have with Bengaluru.
(Also read: Microsoft techie shifts from own Bengaluru house to rented Hyderabad flat, breaks down ₹3.6 lakh relocation cost)
In the clip, he is heard saying, "There is something very strange about Bangalore. People who live here constantly complain about the traffic, the expensive rent and the water problems, yet they never really leave the city. Because the truth is, people do not just love Bangalore. They love the version of themselves that Bangalore helped them become. For someone, this city gave them their first high-paying job. For someone else, it became the place where they started their own startup. Someone changed their family’s financial situation for the first time here, while someone found a mentor who shaped their entire career. That is why people tolerate the struggle. Because for them, Bangalore is not just a city. It is a turning point."
(Also read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹45 lakh says he feels broke every month: ‘I don’t know where my money is going’)
The video was shared with a caption that read, "Banglore builds IT careers that change lives."
Watch the clip here:
Why the video resonated with many
The clip reflected the sentiment of thousands of young professionals who move to Bengaluru with aspirations of better opportunities, career growth and financial independence. While the city is often criticised for its traffic congestion, rising rents, water issues and pressure filled work culture, it continues to attract people from across the country.
(Also read:' ₹25,000 vs ₹80,000': Google techie compares Faridabad and Bengaluru rents, calls move a ‘culture shock’)
For many, Bengaluru is not just a destination for employment. It becomes the place where they get their first major salary, build confidence, support their families and discover a new version of themselves. The video captured this emotional connection in a way that many social media users found relatable.
Internet reacts to the post
The clip drew several reactions from users. One user wrote, "This is exactly why people complain about Bangalore every day but still cannot leave it." Another said, "The city tests your patience, but it also gives you opportunities that change your life." A third user commented, "Traffic and rent are real problems, but career growth here is also real." Another reaction read, "Every engineer has one Bangalore story that changed everything."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More