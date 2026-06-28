' ₹25,000 vs ₹80,000': Google techie compares Faridabad and Bengaluru rents, calls move a ‘culture shock’
A Google techie has shared why moving from Delhi-NCR to the city felt like a "cultural shock".
High rents, traffic congestion and pothole-ridden roads are common complaints among people living in Bengaluru. Now, a Google techie has shared why moving from Delhi-NCR to the city felt like a "cultural shock".
In a post on X, Google software engineer Vaibhav Agarwal compared the cost of living in the two cities, saying that Bengaluru's steep rents and infrastructure issues left a lasting impression after his relocation. "Coming from Faridabad, where you can rent a decent 3BHK in a good society for ₹20-25k, Bengaluru was a cultural shock," he wrote.
Agarwal said that a similar apartment in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura costs upwards ₹80,000 a month, with an additional ₹10,000-15,000 in maintenance charges. "Demand and the concentration of tech companies definitely explain why prices are high-but they don't fully justify what people get in return," Agarwal said.
While praising Bengaluru's technology ecosystem, the techie argued that the city's civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with its growth. "The tech parks and office campuses here are world-class. But the moment you step outside, you're back to traffic congestion, broken roads, and infrastructure that often struggles to keep up with the city's growth," he wrote.
Calling Bengaluru the "Silicon Valley of India," he further credited its success to its people, talent and companies, while expressing hope that the city's infrastructure would eventually catch up.
"Bengaluru truly deserves its title as the Silicon Valley of India because of its people, talent, and companies. I just hope the city's infrastructure eventually catches up to the ecosystem it has built," he said.
"The talent has already arrived. Now the city deserves infrastructure that matches it," he added.
(Also Read: Bengaluru entrepreneur says he pitched startup idea to Tejasvi Surya on Namma Metro, internet reacts)
How did social media react?
The post sparked a discussion online, with many users divided over Bengaluru's rental market and living conditions.
One user wrote, "Bro 80k is too much exaggerated I guess. A decent 3bhk will cost u 50k max n 5000 maintenance."
"These kannada brokers will try to loot you once they know you're a migrant. Golden rule is you try to negotiate 15-20k less," commented another.
"Take a metro , stay near Kengeri , challagatta , rent is still within 15k only , Green , clean , Water rich areas. You Northees can't think beyond ORR( outer ring road ) , we kannadigas live in old Bengaluru with all amenities," wrote a third user.
"Corrupt Politicians, corrupt govt employees & mafias (water, education) they created rule the city. My suggestion is don't leave ur city/state," said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More