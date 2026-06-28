Bengaluru entrepreneur says he pitched startup idea to Tejasvi Surya on Namma Metro, internet reacts
The entrepreneur claimed that he ended up pitching his startup idea during the journey.
An unexpected meeting between a Bengaluru entrepreneur and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya aboard the Namma Metro has gone viral, prompting mixed reactions online.
Taking to X, Anil Pai, a Bengaluru-based AI engineer and entrepreneur, shared a photograph of himself with the BJP MP. In the caption, Pai claimed that he ended up pitching his startup idea during the journey - something he suggested is unique to the city's startup ecosystem.
"Only in Bengaluru, you can sit next to a sitting MP of Bengaluru and pitch your startup on Namma Metro," Pai wrote while sharing the image.
Take a look below:
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How did social media react?
The post quickly gained traction, triggering mixed reactions. While some users praised Bengaluru's startup culture, others, however, questioned the relevance of pitching a startup idea to an elected representative.
One user wrote, "Wow! This is exactly why I want to visit Banglore someday. The startup culture seems incredible."
Another asked whether the interaction led to funding. "What about funding. Any luck?" the user wrote.
Responding, Pai clarified the nature of the conversation. "Pitching is proposing ideas and getting feedback. Fundraising is a different process," he replied.
However, not everyone was impressed.
"He is a public servant, that's the job he is elected to do, interact with public. Not sure about pitching a startup to this guy," one user commented.
Another simply remarked, "Pitch wasted."
A third questioned the idea altogether, writing, "Why are you pitching startup ideas to an MP and his wife?"
The viral exchange has sparked a broader discussion online about Bengaluru's startup culture, public accessibility of elected representatives and whether such chance encounters can create meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More