Bengaluru entrepreneur says he pitched startup idea to Tejasvi Surya on Namma Metro, internet reacts

Take a look below:

"Only in Bengaluru, you can sit next to a sitting MP of Bengaluru and pitch your startup on Namma Metro," Pai wrote while sharing the image.

Taking to X, Anil Pai, a Bengaluru-based AI engineer and entrepreneur , shared a photograph of himself with the BJP MP. In the caption, Pai claimed that he ended up pitching his startup idea during the journey - something he suggested is unique to the city's startup ecosystem.

An unexpected meeting between a Bengaluru entrepreneur and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya aboard the Namma Metro has gone viral, prompting mixed reactions online.

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How did social media react? The post quickly gained traction, triggering mixed reactions. While some users praised Bengaluru's startup culture, others, however, questioned the relevance of pitching a startup idea to an elected representative.

One user wrote, "Wow! This is exactly why I want to visit Banglore someday. The startup culture seems incredible."

Another asked whether the interaction led to funding. "What about funding. Any luck?" the user wrote.

Responding, Pai clarified the nature of the conversation. "Pitching is proposing ideas and getting feedback. Fundraising is a different process," he replied.

However, not everyone was impressed.

"He is a public servant, that's the job he is elected to do, interact with public. Not sure about pitching a startup to this guy," one user commented.

Another simply remarked, "Pitch wasted."

A third questioned the idea altogether, writing, "Why are you pitching startup ideas to an MP and his wife?"

The viral exchange has sparked a broader discussion online about Bengaluru's startup culture, public accessibility of elected representatives and whether such chance encounters can create meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs.