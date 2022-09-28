Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kerala HC rejects PIL on traffic jam during Cong rally

The Kerala high court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking intervention to end traffic disruptions during the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A division bench of chief justice S Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate K Vijayan, saying that the petitioner failed to produce documents to buttress his points. Last week the court had directed the petitioner to produce enough documents to prove his allegations.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that the yatra was peaceful and other than minor traffic blocks it did not create any law and order problems in the state so far. The state said that yatra organisers were going by the directives of police. The Congress has also furnished documents citing permission for the yatra and has also assured to take enough steps to minimise traffic snarls.

A PIL was moved last week seeking a direction from the court to regulate the yatra by permitting it to occupy only half portion of the road allowing free movement of traffic on the other half.

The petitioner also said huge expenses were incurred for yatra’s security arrangement as hundreds of policemen were lined up on both sides of the road and he wanted the Congress to foot the bill rather than paying it from tax payers’ money. But the court said it was satisfied with the contentions of the government and the Congress.

The yatra flagged off in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, entered Kerala on September 11 and is expected to continue for 18 days in the state. After covering parts of Palakkad it entered Malappuram district on Tuesday and is expected to enter Karnataka on September 30.