Bhupesh Baghel's son, others raided by ED in Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’; Congress leader reacts

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided premises linked to the son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and others in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case in the state. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference in New Delhi.(File)

The ED is conducting raids at 14 locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with the money laundering case.

The premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Chaitanya Baghel shares the Bhillai accommodation with his father and therefore, the premises are being covered, news agency PTI reported.

The unnamed sources told PTI that some “links” have emerged between Chaitanya Baghel and the liquor syndicate, and some others are being probed.

Reacting to the raids, Bhupesh Baghel's office said, “If someone is trying to stop the Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, then it is a misunderstanding.”

“When the false case going on for seven years was dismissed in the court, today, the guests of ED entered the Bhilai residence of former CM and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel this morning,” the statement, posted on X, said.

The ED earlier said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than ₹2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.

The ED had arrested former minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma in this case in January, apart from Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Arunpati Tripathi and some others as part of its investigation.

The alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, according to the central probe agency, was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, when a Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel ruled the state.

The ED has attached assets worth about ₹205 crore of various accused as part of its probe so far.