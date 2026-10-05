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Bihar cop suspended for brandishing pistol at people during flood relief distribution

The incident, prima facie, reflects "gross negligence of duty, indiscipline and arbitrariness", said an official statement issued on Sunday.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026, 08:58:22 IST
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The station house officer of Maker Police Station in Bihar's Saran district was suspended for allegedly brandishing a pistol at flood-hit people during the distribution of relief materials.

The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media. (Representative Image/ANI)
The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media. (Representative Image/ANI)

The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident, prima facie, reflects "gross negligence of duty, indiscipline and arbitrariness", said an official statement issued on Sunday.

Also Read | Bihar: Gandak recedes, 7 engineers suspended over flood response negligence

"Maker SHO, Sangram Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him brandishing his pistol towards the public while distributing flood relief materials in the area went viral on social media," said the statement issued by the Saran SSP's office.

Also Read | Man dies, woman and 2 children injured during IAF helicopter relief operation in flood-hit Bihar

Nearly 9.87 lakh people in 169 gram panchayats across 30 blocks in six Bihar districts have been affected by floods following heavy rainfall in Nepal and adjoining areas in the last week of September.

Also Read | Bihar CM monitors flood situation as Gandak records peak discharge at Valmikinagar

The affected districts are Saran, West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.

 
saran districtbiharbihar police
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