Bihar has taken steps to combat acute encephalitis syndrome: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the deaths of children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the state was unfortunate and assured that his government had taken steps to curb the spread.

“The government has taken a series of steps to combat the scourge, which has been affecting Muzaffarpur and other areas for years, but deaths still taking place calls for more concrete steps to prevent its recurrence,” he said.

The CM was replying after debate on the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition, which was accepted by Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary ahead of all routine business.

The Opposition wanted accountability to be fixed for the lapses that led to death of over 180 children and demanded the resignation of health minister Mangal Pandey.

Kumar said that a lot of studies, both by the Indian institutions as well as foreign ones, had been carried out to pinpoint the cause of death, but there was no unanimous view.

“It is still a syndrome abetted by a group of diseases having similar symptoms. Some blame it on litchi, others point to malnutrition and there are still others who see rising temperature and humidity as the reason. I have suggested that there should be a joint committee of experts for fresh research,” he said.

“I have asked for a socio-economic survey of the families affected by AES this year and in the past. Preliminary findings have already pointed towards some grey areas,” he said.

