Bihar man arrested for forcibly applying vermilion to married woman's forehead

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Bihar's Samastipur for forcibly applying vermillion to a married woman's forehead. The videos related to this incident, which emerged from Khanpur, are going viral on social media.

According to police, the accused was identified as Kundan Kumar, a Begusarai resident. (Representational Photo/ ANI)

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According to police, the accused was identified as Kundan Kumar, a Begusarai resident. The arrest followed a case filed by the 38-year-old married woman at Khanpur police station.

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A video of the incident is going viral on social media. It purportedly shows a man applying vermillion to a woman's forehead in the presence of dozens of people in a field. Some people present there try to stop the man, while others are seen videotaping the entire incident.

The video also showed the man and his friend forcibly picking up the woman on their motorcycle as she tried to flee.

Samastipur DSP Sanjay Kumar said that the woman filed a written complaint on Wednesday, October 28. Based on the victim's application, a case was registered under the BNS Act against five named accused, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The police then conducted a raid, and arrested the main accused, Kundan Kumar, son of Dinesh Mahato, a resident of Masina village, from Khodawandpur in Begusarai district on Friday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police then conducted a raid, and arrested the main accused, Kundan Kumar, son of Dinesh Mahato, a resident of Masina village, from Khodawandpur in Begusarai district on Friday {{/usCountry}}

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Following the arrest, the accused was brought to the Khanpur police station for questioning, police said.