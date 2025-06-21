Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Bihar man held for posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, threatening MP

PTI |
Jun 21, 2025 09:28 PM IST

During questioning, the accused admitted to having called the Rajya Sabha MP several times and threatening him as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A man from Bihar’s Siwan district has been arrested for posing as jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide to allegedly threaten Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, officials said on Saturday.

Police have arrested a man who posed as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and threatened an MP(File)
Police have arrested a man who posed as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and threatened an MP(File)

Also Read: Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar part ways: What led to the breakup?

The accused had allegedly warned Kushwaha against speaking about a particular political party and threatened to "finish him" within 10 days.

During questioning, Kumar confessed to having called Rajya Sabha MP several times and threatening him, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said.

Also Read: Shots fired at Nijjar-linked business in Canada; cousin blames Bishnoi gang

“Police registered a case on the basis of a written complaint filed by the personal secretary of the Rajya Sabha MP. In his complaint, it was alleged that death threats were received by Kushwaha from a person belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on June 19.

“The MP had also shared the information on X late on Thursday. He said that he received threat calls between 8.52 pm and 9.20 pm from two mobile numbers, and the caller identified him as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”.

Also Read: Lawrence Bishnoi interview: SIT gets more time to complete probe

The arrested person has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and he was formerly associated with the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) headed by Kushwaha, police said. The RLM is an alliance partner of the NDA.

“The accused was arrested from Siwan and police have also recovered the mobile phone from which the calls were made. The man has revealed that he was not happy with some recent statements of Kushwaha, which is why he threatened him,” the SSP said.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
