Bihar man held for posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, threatening MP

A man from Bihar’s Siwan district has been arrested for posing as jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide to allegedly threaten Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, officials said on Saturday. Police have arrested a man who posed as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and threatened an MP(File)

The accused had allegedly warned Kushwaha against speaking about a particular political party and threatened to "finish him" within 10 days.

During questioning, Kumar confessed to having called Rajya Sabha MP several times and threatening him, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said.

“Police registered a case on the basis of a written complaint filed by the personal secretary of the Rajya Sabha MP. In his complaint, it was alleged that death threats were received by Kushwaha from a person belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on June 19.

“The MP had also shared the information on X late on Thursday. He said that he received threat calls between 8.52 pm and 9.20 pm from two mobile numbers, and the caller identified him as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”.

The arrested person has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and he was formerly associated with the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) headed by Kushwaha, police said. The RLM is an alliance partner of the NDA.

“The accused was arrested from Siwan and police have also recovered the mobile phone from which the calls were made. The man has revealed that he was not happy with some recent statements of Kushwaha, which is why he threatened him,” the SSP said.

Further investigation is underway.