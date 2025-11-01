Bihar: Two cops suspended in Dularchand Yadav murder case in Mokama

Patna: Two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, in Bihar's Mokama, officials confirmed on Saturday. Patna: Security personnel keep vigil outside a hospital where the post-mortem of Jan Suraaj leader late Dularchand Yadav is scheduled to take place, a day after his alleged murder, at Barh in Patna district. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.

On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

The incident has sparked outrage in the political landscape, with leaders from different parties condemning the incident.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav condemned the violence in Mokama.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasised that violence has no place in democratic countries. He also questioned the administration and the Election Commission about the actions they have taken regarding the incident.

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.

Mokama is now once again in the limelight after the murder of Dularchand Yadav, as the vote battle may be influenced because of the incident.

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.