Bijnor: Woman ties husband to bed, burns him with cigarettes in UP, arrested

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district was arrested for allegedly harassing her husband mentally and physically in their home, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused, identified as Mehar Jahan, allegedly tied her husband - Mannan Zaidi - to the bed and burned his body parts with a cigarette. Woman ties husband to bed, burns him with cigarettes in UP's Bijnor, arrested(Twitter/@ItsKhan_Saba)

In a complaint filed by the 35-year-old victim at the Syohara police station, he alleged that his wife mixed some intoxicating substance in his milk on the night of April 29. Following this, she tied his hands and legs to the bed, sat on his chest and tried to strangulate him.

A purported CCTV camera footage of the incident was also accessed by the police in which Mehr can be seen smoking next to her husband, who was tied to a bed.

According to a report by Times Now, Zaidi married the accused in November last year, following which the duo started living separately from the victim’s family at the behest of his wife. Shortly after marriage, Zaidi reportedly found out that his wife was an alcoholic and a smoker. He also claimed that when he protested against his wife's torture, she threatened to kill him, the report said.

Based on Zaidi's complaint, a case has been registered against Mehr under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (Administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt, etc.) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the Bijnor police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 25-year-old woman was critically injured after a man, who had been allegedly stalking her, shot her with a gun in front of her students in Bijnor last week. According to the police, the woman, a computer instructor, was taking a class at RCTI Computer Centre in the city when the incident took place. She is presently lodged at a local hospital with a bullet wound on the left section of her abdomen.

The accused, identified as Prashant Kumar, and the police have recovered a country-made gun used in the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)