 Woman critical after 'stalker' shoots her in front of students in Bijnor
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman critical after ‘stalker’ shoots her in front of students in Bijnor

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 03, 2024 08:18 PM IST

The woman, a computer instructor, was taking a class at RCTI Computer Centre in the city at the time of the incident

A 25-year-old woman was critically injured after a man, who had been allegedly stalking her, shot her with a gun in front of her students in Bijnor on Friday afternoon, police officials said.

The accused, Prashant Kumar (23), has been arrested and the country-made gun used in the crime recovered. (For representation)
The woman, a computer instructor, was taking a class at RCTI Computer Centre in the city at the time of the incident and was presently lodged at a local hospital with a bullet wound on the left section of her abdomen.

Meanwhile, the accused, Prashant Kumar (23), has been arrested and the country-made gun used in the crime recovered.

Bijnor additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjiv Kumar Bajpai said Prashant had done a six-month course from the same centre. After leaving the institute on March 3, 2023, he stalked the woman for months.

“According to eyewitnesses, the accused entered the class and opened fire on the woman without any provocation. CCTV footage show that the accused was carrying a bag in which he had kept the firearm,” said the ASP.

“The accused was arrested from his hideout a few hours after the incident,” he added.

