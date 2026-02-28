A draft bill under consideration by the Karnataka government proposes criminal penalties for violence committed in the name of “honour,” defines social and economic boycott as a punishable offence, and creates a framework to protect couples entering inter-caste marriages. The legislation also introduces an aggravated offence for sexual relations obtained through a false promise of marriage in inter-caste contexts and bars unlawful assemblies convened to oppose such unions. Bill to curb hate crimes sent for further review

The Bill -- formally titled the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026 -- was discussed by the Cabinet and referred for further consultation with the Home Department before being placed again for consideration.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil said the draft required additional examination. “The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, was discussed in the Cabinet. As certain aspects require the opinion of the Home Department, it has been referred back to it and will be placed before the next Cabinet meeting. This relates to human rights,” he said.

The Bill is also referred to as “Iva Nammava, Iva Nammava,” a phrase drawn from a vachana by the 12th-century reformer Basavanna. The expression translates roughly to “He is ours, he is ours.”

A senior official involved in drafting the legislation said its purpose was to reinforce constitutional guarantees. “The intent is to make it unambiguously clear that the right to choose one’s partner is protected under the Constitution and cannot be curtailed by family or community pressure,” the official said. “This legislation is meant to give teeth to that principle.”

The draft defines an inter-caste marriage as one between individuals of different castes or sub-castes. It applies to women aged 18 and above and men aged 21 and above, and recognises marriages solemnised under any law, as well as those proposed or intended.

Couples intending to enter into an inter-caste marriage may submit an oral or written declaration of their age and willingness to the district magistrate or a designated nodal officer, which must then be forwarded to the nearest police station.

The declaration, however, is optional. “It is not a precondition,” the official said. “The couple’s right to marry does not depend on notifying the authorities. The provision is only to facilitate protection where they anticipate a threat.”

The proposed law adopts a broad definition of “honour crimes,” extending beyond murder to include grievous and simple hurt, harassment aimed at preventing association, abduction, illegal confinement, threats, excommunication, eviction and interference with property rights. It also criminalises confiscation of phones, freezing of bank accounts, causing loss of employment, forcing symbolic rituals -- including declaring partners “brother and sister” -- performing “thithi” (death ceremonies) for living persons, forced abortion, sexual violence, defamation and compelling marriage or divorce.

“The experience has been that violence is not limited to physical assault,” the official said.

“Families and community groups often resort to social and economic boycott to break the relationship. The Bill recognises these as serious forms of coercion.”

Social and economic boycott is defined to include actions intended to isolate couples or their families — such as denying access to markets, public facilities or places of worship, refusing customary services or credit, dispossessing property, denying employment or business opportunities, and refusing school admission.

The penalties are stringent. In addition to punishments under existing criminal law, honour killings would carry a minimum prison term of five years. Causing grievous hurt to a couple, or either partner, would attract rigorous imprisonment of not less than 10 years, extendable to life, and a fine of up to ₹3 lakh. Simple hurt would be punishable with three to five years’ imprisonment and a fine up to ₹2 lakh, while other offences that obstruct individuals from exercising their rights would draw two to five years’ imprisonment and a fine up to ₹1 lakh.

“All offences under the Bill are cognisable and non-bailable,” the official noted.

Criminal intimidation would be punishable with three to five years’ imprisonment, rising to seven years in aggravated cases, along with a fine up to ₹2 lakh. Participation in an unlawful assembly could result in six months to five years’ imprisonment and a fine up to ₹1 lakh.

The draft also introduces an aggravated offence for sexual intercourse obtained through a false promise of marriage in an inter-caste context. If a promise of marriage is withdrawn after disclosure or knowledge of the woman’s caste, consent is deemed to have been obtained by deceit.