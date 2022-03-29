BJD leader shot dead in Odisha’s Bolangir

BHUBANESWAR: Two unidentified assailants shot dead a ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) functionary in Odisha Bolangir on Monday. Loknath Biswal, 65, was with his wife Binita, a member of Belpada Panchayat Samiti, outside their home in Banmal village when the two on a bike fired at him.

Belpada police station in charge Bulu Munda said Biswal was shot in his chest and he died at a local community health centre. “We cannot say if the murder is linked to political reasons. But we are looking at all angles,” said Munda.

Biswal, who is believed to have named the two assailants before he died, was a popular leader in his area and got his wife elected unopposed as the Samiti member in last month’s panchayat polls.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were separately injured in the Balasore district after four unidentified people allegedly attacked them on Monday.

The district unit of the BJP blamed BJD supporters for the attack. BJP had taken out a victory rally on Monday after the party’s candidate was elected as the Soro Municipality chairman. The two were returning after the rally when they were attacked with sharp weapons.