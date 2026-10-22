BJP accuses Annamalai of 'double standards' on SIR after former party leader slams response to protests

After former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai launched a tirade against the Centre over the crackdown on protests against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision, the party hit back at him for switching his earlier stance on the SIR. Annamalai, who slammed the government and police response to protests and the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, was accused of double standards as BJP claimed he had earlier defended the electoral roll revision exercise.

Former BJP leader and We The Leaders Foundation Chief Mentor K Annamalai holds the Indian national flag. (@annamalai_k X)

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Annamalai's criticism of the BJP-led government came months after he left the party in June this year. In an X post on Wednesday, the former Tamil Nadu BJP president alleged that those raising their voice against the government could be "jailed indefinitely" or "labelled anti-nationals or foreign agents". His remarks followed the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were released on Wednesday after seven days in custody. Annamalai further said that while he did not approve of the tactics used by CJP, he was "completely" in support of the questions they want to raise in regards to the electoral process.

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{{^usCountry}} He was met with a sharp response from Tamil Nadu spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, who accused Annamalai of double standards on the issue of SIR. Thirupathy also condemned Annamalai's questions against Delhi Police, saying he should understand the demands of maintaining law and order as a former IPS officer. Defending police action, the BJP leader said, "Annamalai's questions deliberately blur the line between peaceful protest and deliberate law-breaking." Annamalai slams Centre's response to protests {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was met with a sharp response from Tamil Nadu spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, who accused Annamalai of double standards on the issue of SIR. Thirupathy also condemned Annamalai's questions against Delhi Police, saying he should understand the demands of maintaining law and order as a former IPS officer. Defending police action, the BJP leader said, "Annamalai's questions deliberately blur the line between peaceful protest and deliberate law-breaking." Annamalai slams Centre's response to protests {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did K Annamalai say about the CJP protests against the SIR? Annamalai said he did not agree with all of the Cockroach Janta Party’s tactics but supported its right to question and protest the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He also criticised the government and police response to the demonstrations. Why did the BJP accuse Annamalai of double standards on SIR? BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said Annamalai had previously defended SIR as a way to remove fake voters, but was now backing concerns raised by the Congress and CJP. He also said Annamalai was blurring the distinction between peaceful protest and alleged law-breaking. Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka released from custody? A Special Executive Magistrate ordered their release after they gave written undertakings not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar while it remained de-notified and to maintain peace. They were also required to furnish personal and surety bonds.

Annamalai, who was an IPS officer before he joined politics, has backed the citizens' right to protest and question the government. "In 2011, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, stated that if his hands had not been tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged a war against the Central government. In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it".

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Referring to Das and Ranka's arrest after they trespassed into the Jantar Mantar area despite the place being de-notified as a site of protest, Annamalai said, "Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases."

"If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent," Annamalai said in his post.

Clarifying that he does not agree with CJP's tactics, Annamalai backed their right to protest. "I might not agree with the tactics of the CJP, and I think many of theirs are misguided. But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important, I would categorically say - YES," he said.

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"So, I would like people to ask the questions again, even if it makes some of them uncomfortable, and I wish the Central Government would answer them instead of resorting to whataboutism," he argued.

The former BJP leader also criticised the labelling of protesters as "anti-India" and "foreign agents", calling it a "tiring and boring" narrative.

Training is guns on the Centre, he said, "FCRA is controlled by MHA. All agencies don't report to the opposition parties in the country. All the embassies outside are equipped with enough people to track any Indian national in hand in glove with foreign enemies. It's honestly very tiring and boring to see all protests and statements against the central government being called as anti-national and funded by forces outside.

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"I have a feeling the central government forgets it's been in power in Delhi for 12 plus years and still manufactures an enemy at all times to keep itself relevant. Sadly, that's a pity!"

BJP hits back at Annamalai

The BJP on Wednesday hit back at former party leader Annamalai over his criticism of the Centre's handling of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), accusing him of inconsistency and overlooking alleged violations of the law.

BJP spokesperson Thirupathy said Annamalai had previously defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arguing that fake voters needed to be removed, but had now backed concerns raised by the Congress and CJP.

"Today, after quitting the BJP, the same Annamalai has switched sides," Thirupathy said, adding that his questions "deliberately blur the line between peaceful protest and deliberate law-breaking".

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Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinod Selvam also issued a point-by-point rebuttal, defending the government's responsibility to maintain public order. "The Modi government has a responsibility to maintain public order. It cannot suspend that responsibility whenever those facing action happen to oppose BJP," Selvam said. He added, "Peaceful protest deserves protection. Alleged violations deserve examination."