BJP's UP Rajya Sabha poll candidate list drops Hardeep Puri, all other sitting MPs in big shake-up | Full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced eight nominees for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh that will be held on October 16.

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri (ANI file photo)

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The list drops all sitting MPs, including union ministers Hardeep puri and BL Verma, who have not secured a renomination.

Two women — former MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and Shruti Gangwar — have featured on the list. Dharampal Singh, an OBC leader who is the animal husbandry minister in chief minister Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, is also on the list.

Deep Dive Why did BJP drop Hardeep Puri and other sitting MPs from its Rajya Sabha candidate list? The BJP's decision to drop Hardeep Puri and all other sitting MPs reflects a significant shake-up in its candidate strategy, likely aimed at introducing fresh faces for the upcoming elections. What is the significance of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh? The Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh are significant as they feature a contest between major parties, including the BJP and Samajwadi Party, and could influence the political landscape ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. How many candidates did the Samajwadi Party plan to field for the Rajya Sabha elections? The Samajwadi Party planned to field a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, adding to its earlier nominations, which included two candidates already announced.

The other names on the list include Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pande and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan. Ojha is the bar council head in Prayagraj.

Full list of BJP candidates

1. Dharampal Singh

2. Radhakant Ojha

3. Prakash Pal

4. Vidyasagar Sonkar

5. Gopi Krishna Pandey

6. Priyanka Singh Rawat

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{{^usCountry}} 7. Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan {{/usCountry}}

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8. Shruti Gangwar

There are 10 vacancies from the state, with the BJP poised to win eight comfortably.

Apart from Dharampal Singh, the other two OBC faces that the list features are Prakash Pal and Shruti Gangwar, while Vidyasagar Sonkar and Priyanka Rawat belong to the SC community.

Gopi Krishna Pandey and Radhakant Ojha are the two Brahmin faces on the list and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan is the Thakur representation.

CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated the nominees and extended “best wishes for the historic victory".