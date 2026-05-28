BJP announces state president for 3 states; Harsh Malhotra appointed Delhi party chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the appointment of new state unit presidents for three states, namely Tripura, Haryana and Punjab along with Union Territory Delhi. Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state (MoS), Harsh Malhotra has been given the post of party president in Delhi. (@hdmalhotra)

With the appointments, party chief Nitin Nabin has set in motion the process of selecting a new team of office bearers in states as well as the national level.

Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state (MoS), Harsh Malhotra has been given the post of party president in Delhi, while in Haryana the party has announced the appointment of Archana Gupta as state unit chief.

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In Tripura, Abhishek Debroy has been appointed as the state unit chief while in poll bound Punjab that, the party has appointed Kewal Singh Dillon as the party chief.