PM’s initiatives have fostered ‘women-led leadership’: Nabin

VARANASI BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to women’s empowerment, asserting that the PM has a proven track record of turning “resolves into reality” despite opposition hurdles. BJP president Nitin Nabin performs rituals as he offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi on Tuesday. Union MoS Pankaj Chaudhary (C-L) and UP deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also present. (@NitinNabin/ANI Photo)

He highlighted that the prime minister’s initiatives moved beyond mere welfare schemes to fostering “women-led leadership” across the country.

“Whenever you have taken a pledge for this country, you have transformed that ‘sankalp’ (resolve) into ‘siddhi’ (attainment). The nation is witness to how you took up the cause of women’s dignity through the Triple Talaq legislation, and in return, half of the country’s population showered you with their blessings,” Nabin said adressing women at Nari Shakti Vandan Women Conference.

He noted that by placing women’s empowerment at the very centre of its agenda, the government has taken several historic steps.

Nabin drew an analogy, observing that just as Maa Ganga nourishes Indian culture, the women of the nation play a pivotal role in building both the family unit and society at large. He reiterated that PM Modi has bestowed upon the country’s female population a dignity that eluded them under previous administrations.

“Kashi is not merely a city or a piece of land; it is the consciousness of an eternal culture that has shown India the confluence of ‘Gyan’ (knowledge), ‘Shakti’ (power) and ‘Bhakti’ (devotion) for ages,” Nabin said, while also praising women of the region for their “struggle, hard work, and inner strength”.

Referring to the PM’s welfare schemes for women, he noted that the ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana liberated millions of women from the hazards of household smoke. Furthermore, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, women have been granted ownership rights to their homes, a measure that has significantly enhanced their social standing.

Additionally, initiatives such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ played a crucial role in securing the future of young girls, added Nabin.

Nitin Nabin remarked that, in the present day, new opportunities are being created to economically empower women through the establishment of self-help groups and various government schemes.

He detailed the shift in the lives of Indian women over the last decade, crediting the prime minister for providing both sensitivity and leadership.

“Today, women are taking the lead in diverse fields ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Olympiads and sports. Schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao are actively empowering women and young girls. Moreover, the historic decision regarding Triple Talaq has restored dignity and respect to Muslim women,” said Nabin.

BJP chief Nabin offers prayers at KV Temple

BJP president Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and party’s state chief Pankaj Chaudhary. The leaders performed rituals at the temple in Varanasi and sought blessings for the nation’s progress and welfare of its citizens.

Nabin received a grand welcome in Varanasi, from the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport to the city area on his maiden visit here as BJP president. He will attend a series of events during his two-day visit here.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath received Nabin at the airport in the presence of deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

From there, Nabin’s cavalcade proceeded to Kashi. On the way, BJP workers showered flowers and welcomed the national president at various points. He then reached the Kashi Vishwanath Temple where he offered prayers.

Around 4pm, he reached the BLW ground where he participated in Janakrosh Mahila Sammelan.

After staying overnight in Varanasi, Nabin will go to Vindhyachal on Wednesday morning to offer prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini.