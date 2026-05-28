MUMBAI: Former minister Prajakt Tanpure is likely to deliver another blow to the NCP (SP), with indications that he may soon join the BJP. According to NCP (SP) insiders, Tanpure is expected to formally join the party by May 30 and could be rewarded with the party’s candidature for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) legislative council seat. In fresh blow to NCP (SP), former minister Prajakt Tanpure likely to join BJP

The NCP (SP) recently lost political ground in Rahuri, part of the Ahilyanagar district, after Tanpure opted out of contesting the by-polls. His withdrawal effectively turned the election into a cakewalk for the BJP.

On Tuesday night, the 49-year-old politician changed his Facebook DP, posting a picture of his uncle, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil with folded hands. People were quick to interpret this as an emotional gesture from Tanpure, leading to speculation about him leaving the NCP (SP). While he has remained incommunicado, people close to him admitted that he had made up his mind.

NCP (SP) insiders claim that when Tanpure agreed not to contest the Rahuri by-poll at the request of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, he was assured that he would be politically rehabilitated in return for the “sacrifice”. According to party leaders, the BJP’s reported decision to consider him for the legislative council is being viewed as repayment of that political favour.

Tanpure served as a minister during the tenure of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. In the November 2024 assembly elections, he lost the Rahuri seat to BJP candidate Shivaji Kardile. The seat fell vacant following Kardile’s death in October 2025. However, instead of attempting to reclaim the constituency in the by-poll, Tanpure chose to stay out of the contest following Fadnavis’s intervention.

The politician, who is the son of former MLA Prasad Tanpure, continues to wield considerable influence in the region and controls the Rahuri Municipal Council. His father represented the Rahuri assembly constituency for nearly 25 years, and the family continues to enjoy a strong political base there. NCP (SP) insiders also revealed that repeated attempts by Jayant Patil to persuade his nephew against taking any decision detrimental to the party failed to yield results.

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) has begun its damage-control efforts. State party president Shashikant Shinde said he had no information about Tanpure’s decision to join the BJP. “Last time, senior BJP leaders had met him at his residence, after which he decided to remain neutral in the Rahuri by-poll. I will personally speak to him on this issue,” he said.

Ram Shinde, senior BJP leader and chairman of the legislative council, who also hails from Ahilyanagar district, said the party had not taken any official decision on Tanpure. “There is no relation between Tanpure and the BJP but it is also a fact that he supported the BJP candidate in the Rahuri by-poll on the request of the chief minister,” Shinde told reporters in Ahilyanagar on Wednesday. “However, right now, there is no official discussion happening on his candidature.”