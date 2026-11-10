BJP banking on grassroots worker outreach to assuage concerns in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on its grassroots workers’ outreach to assuage concerns that an upset cadre could adversely impact the party’s electoral fortunes in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where it is seeking to return to power for a third time.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin initiated the outreach. (X)

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It began a campaign last month to mend ties with the workers, voicing disillusionment over being overlooked by the leadership and complaining that their demands and concerns were not met.

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A party leader said BJP chief Nitin Nabin initiated the outreach. State president Pankaj Chaudhary, Vinod Tawde, the BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge, and other state functionaries are carrying out the outreach on the ground.

A leader said they often say that by virtue of listening, they solve problems. “...this is a standard practice in the BJP. We lend our workers an ear, and once the concerns are aired and addressed, we move on as a team,” said the leader, who is also part of the outreach.

The leader added that the BJP leadership met workers and also former legislators, lawmakers and state office bearers to seek their suggestions and hear their concerns ahead of the elections due early next year.

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{{^usCountry}} A second party leader said the organisation has a robust feedback mechanism. “Our workers on the ground lay the foundation for the party’s expansion and the election campaigns. ...there will be some grouses or complaints, but it is important that these are not allowed to fester” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second party leader said the organisation has a robust feedback mechanism. “Our workers on the ground lay the foundation for the party’s expansion and the election campaigns. ...there will be some grouses or complaints, but it is important that these are not allowed to fester” {{/usCountry}}

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The leader said some of the issues raised at the meetings are largely about perception. “Nevertheless, we assure them that they are heard and that the party is there for them.”

The leader cited their meetings and said the complaints were mostly about being overlooked for positions in the party or corporations, or that their requests for school admissions or treatment at government hospitals took too long or were not honoured.

The second leader said the BJP is the world’s largest party. “Just as it happens in large families, sometimes people are disappointed or even fall out, but at the end of the day we stick together…”

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BJP leaders said that these interactions between senior leaders and the cadre are crucial for the outreach to different castes. “Some of the leaders have expressed concerns about castesim. They feel some sections were given more representation than others and so on. Since they tend to represent a section of a caste group or a subsect, it is important that their views are heard,” said the second leader.

BJP leaders said the outreach is important to check fatigue, complacency and overconfidence among the workers.

The second leader said the BJP has been in power for two terms. “It boasts of having improved governance, people’s lives and the overall living conditions in the state.”

The leader said there is overwhelming support for the BJP governments at the state and the Centre. “But at the same time, we cannot afford to take our eyes off...” The leader added that they have to ensure their workers are active on the ground.