BJP chief JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked; crypto donations sought for Russia

NEW DELHI: The official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda was briefly hacked on Sunday morning when several tweets were posted from his account supporting the Russian invasion of Ukrainian cities and seeking cryptocurrency donations for Russia.

The tweets that have now been deleted read, “Stand with people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum. Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations.” In a follow-up tweet, it said, “Sorry my account has been hacked. This is for donations because Russia needs help.”

HT is in the process of seeking a comment from Twitter. The story will be updated as and when they respond.

The tweet comes 3 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized an invasion of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and recently demanded that Kyiv’s army lay down its weapon. Since the attack on Ukraine, it is believed that more than 150,000 people have fled the country.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was briefly compromised in December 2021 and a tweet promoting cryptocurrency was shared from his handle. Within minutes the Prime Minister’s account was restored.