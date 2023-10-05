BJP claims documents 'incriminate someone at top'; AAP hits back: 'Are they running ED?'

The arrest of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case linked with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy has triggered a political slugfest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming that the investigation will soon reach the doorstep of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has found “incriminating documents” from Singh's residence. Without naming anyone, Patra further claimed that the documents would “incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP.”

“It is the nature of the AAP to commit scams openly and do politics after getting caught,” Patra said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

“As per media sources, the incriminating documents procured from the house of Sanjay Singh will incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP,” he claimed.

Former Delhi BJP chief and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari told a press briefing Wednesday that he has never seen such "criminals' holding political positions or offices in history.

"While Sanjay Singh has been arrested today, the spotlight will soon shift from Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. I believe the ongoing probe will soon reach the threshold of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Tiwari said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has denounced the arrest as vendetta politics, asserting that Singh was paying the price for being one of the most aggressive voices of the opposition INDIA bloc.

“Are Manoj Tiwari and BJP running the ED and CBI? This proves that it's a conspiracy against us,” AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the arrest was made "primarily because they (BJP) have found that it's very difficult to defeat Arvind Kejriwal".

“It has been 15 months, they have raided thousands of places but nothing has come out. In this case also, nothing will come out…They just want to break down the Aam Aadmi Party.”

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said the ED arrested Sanjay Singh after it couldn't find anything in the day-long raid.

“People will give a befitting reply to BJP in upcoming elections,” he added.

