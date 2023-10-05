News / India News / BJP claims documents 'incriminate someone at top'; AAP hits back: 'Are they running ED?'

BJP claims documents 'incriminate someone at top'; AAP hits back: 'Are they running ED?'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2023 11:18 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh after questioning him during a day-long raid at his residence.

The arrest of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case linked with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy has triggered a political slugfest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming that the investigation will soon reach the doorstep of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has found “incriminating documents” from Singh's residence. Without naming anyone, Patra further claimed that the documents would “incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“It is the nature of the AAP to commit scams openly and do politics after getting caught,” Patra said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

“As per media sources, the incriminating documents procured from the house of Sanjay Singh will incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP,” he claimed.

If ED makes AAP party in liquor case, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh innocent: AAP

Former Delhi BJP chief and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari told a press briefing Wednesday that he has never seen such "criminals' holding political positions or offices in history.

"While Sanjay Singh has been arrested today, the spotlight will soon shift from Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. I believe the ongoing probe will soon reach the threshold of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Tiwari said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has denounced the arrest as vendetta politics, asserting that Singh was paying the price for being one of the most aggressive voices of the opposition INDIA bloc.

“Are Manoj Tiwari and BJP running the ED and CBI? This proves that it's a conspiracy against us,” AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the arrest was made "primarily because they (BJP) have found that it's very difficult to defeat Arvind Kejriwal".

“It has been 15 months, they have raided thousands of places but nothing has come out. In this case also, nothing will come out…They just want to break down the Aam Aadmi Party.”

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said the ED arrested Sanjay Singh after it couldn't find anything in the day-long raid.

“People will give a befitting reply to BJP in upcoming elections,” he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out