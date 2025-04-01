BJP MLA claims deer meat consumption charge part of plot to provoke Lawrence Bishnoi

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleged that a plot is being orchestrated to frame him with baseless accusations of deer meat consumption so that he becomes the target of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas said he has never consumed such meat.(HT Photo)

Dhas, who represents the Parli constituency in Maharashtra’s Beed district, claims that these false allegations against him are part of a larger conspiracy designed to link him with criminal cases involving Satish Bhosale, also known as `Khokya,’ a BJP office-bearer from the region, PTI reported.

"Some leaders from Parli (in Beed district) came to my constituency and claimed that I received deer meat from Bhosale. I have never consumed such meat," Dhas told a Marathi newspaper, adding that he is a 'malkari' (follower of Lord Vitthal) who is known to avoid meat.

Bhosale, who was arrested last month in connection with an attempted murder case, is also facing charges for hunting wild animals, PTI reported.

"The Bishnoi community (of Rajasthan) considers deer sacred. An attempt was made to frame me so that a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi would act against me," Dhas further claimed.

Members of Bishnoi gang trying to eliminate me: BJP leader

Dhas revealed that he had received credible information about members of the Bishnoi gang being flown to Mumbai to eliminate him, adding that the individuals were coming from Rajasthan.

The BJP leader said that he was planning to raise the issue with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The accusations come at a time when Dhas is embroiled in controversy over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, a case that has shaken the local political scene.

Dhas had previously criticized NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and BJP state minister Pankaja Munde over their handling of the Deshmukh murder investigation.

Dhananjay Munde resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet last month after coming under fire from the Opposition as his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case related to the Deshmukh murder.