Opposition demands transfer of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder trial

MUMBAI: The opposition in Maharashtra is leading a chorus against two images and a video posted by activist Anjali Damania, showing the judge trying the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh allegedly celebrating Holi with two police officers suspended in the same case. Beed, India. Dec 29, 2024: Dhananjay Deshmukh brother of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh outside his home at Masajog village. People from across Marathwada gathered in Masajog village, Beed district, to pay tribute to Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. He was brutally killed on December 9, by men associated with local strongman. Beed, India. Dec 24, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Damania had posted the images on social media on Friday, as reported by Hindustan Times, prompting opposition parties to demand that the trial be transferred out of Beed district. Alleging judicial impropriety, if the images and video are found to be authentic, opposition parties said the case must be shifted in the interests of a free and fair trial.

The images and video in question show additional sessions judge of the special MCOCA court in Kej in Beed, Sudhir Bhajipale, among a group of men, including the two suspended police officers, in Holi colours. The police officers are inspector Prashant Mahajan and sub-inspector Rajesh Patil.

Reacting to the distressing developments since Deshmukh’s murder on December 9 last year, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar blamed the worsening law and order situation in Beed on the misuse of power by certain political figures for personal gain. Addressing the media in Baramati on Saturday, Pawar remarked, “I have known Beed for years, and the district was never in such a state. It has always been known for its peaceful and harmonious society. When I was actively engaged in the region, six of my party members were elected from Beed, and there was an atmosphere of peace. The Maharashtra government must take steps to restore Beed’s past harmony.”

Adding a new angle to the case are the images and video posted by Damania. While saying in her post that she had not verified their authenticity, she made another controversial revelation on Saturday. “There is another judge in the picture,” she told HT, adding, “I will not comment on him until the information is absolutely verified.”

Damania also remarked, “I feel disgusted. Every judge is supposed to follow a code of conduct and stick to high values and principles to deliver justice, which is not seen in this case. I am going to write to the state law and judiciary department to take back the case from him (Judge Bhajipale) and transfer it to another judge.”

HT has been able to neither independently establish the veracity of these images or even when they were taken, nor the claims made by Damania or the opposition parties.

Judge Bhajipale could not be contacted for his comment, while police sub-inspector Rajesh Patil refused to comment on the allegations. He also refused to confirm or deny that he was in the controversial photos and video. “I follow the protocol which states that I am not allowed to speak to the media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has demanded that the case be shifted out of Beed, in the interest of a fair trial. The party’s chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The case needs to be shifted to Pune and the sessions judge should be removed from his position. There is also a need for a complete overhaul of the revenue and police departments in Beed in order to establish law and order and faith in democratic institutions.”

The NCP (SP) said the images posted by Damania would erode people’s faith in the judicial system. “People have started losing faith in every institution in the country but they still have faith in the judicial system. How long will they continue to do so when such developments come to the fore,” asked party MLA Jitendra Awhad.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) said everyone has the right to celebrate festivals and follow cultural traditions but they must also recognise the responsibility that comes with their job profile. Senior party leader Vinayak Raut remarked, “It is extremely dangerous for the judicial system if it (Damania’s allegations) is true. Incidents like these would cause people to lose faith in the judicial system.”

The Shiv Sena, a part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, was cautious in commenting on the controversial images and video. Party spokesperson Krishna Hegde said, “We have to first see the authenticity of the claim, without which it would be difficult for me to make any comment.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December last year, for attempting to foil an extortion bid on a local wind energy company. The murder soon took a political turn, leading to the resignation of food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde, for his proximity to the alleged mastermind of the murder, Walmik Karad. Eight suspects have been arrested under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1999. One more accused, Krishna Andhale, is absconding.

On February 28, the state CID filed the first charge sheet in the case before additional sessions judge of the special MCOCA court in Kej in Beed, Sudhir Bhajipale. The trial is yet to begin.

‘Did they think of the colour of the injuries on my brother’s body?’

Slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s brother Dhananjay told the media that he was deeply hurt by images that purportedly show the Judge Sudhir Bhajipale in Holi colours alongside the two suspended police officers. “They should have remembered the colour of the injuries inflicted across the body of my brother. I am very disturbed by these pictures.”

He also drew attention to the fact that the ninth suspect in the case, Krishna Andhale, is still absconding. “If he cannot be arrested, I will have to take a stand on the issue as his arrest is very crucial for the case,” Dhananjay said.