BJP Rajya Sabha MP Laxmi Verma and her driver were injured after their car collided with another vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said on Saturday.

BJP MP Laxmi Verma suffered a fracture in her right hand. (X/@laxmivermabjp) more less

The crash took place late Friday evening on the Balodabazar-Raipur Road, under the Kharora police station limits, while Verma was returning after attending a programme in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, an official said.

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The Rajya Sabha MP's son and a security staff member were also travelling in the car at the time, he said.

The official said that the 59-year-old BJP leader and her driver sustained injuries in the collision, while three occupants of the other car also suffered minor wounds.

The injured were taken to a hospital, and Verma was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, he said.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, the official said.

Verma suffered a fracture in her right hand, and her treatment was underway, a public relations officer from AIIMS said.

In a social media post on Friday night, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed concern over the incident and prayed for Verma's speedy recovery.